West Ham will face Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday evening, just three days after they brilliantly dispatched Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The Irons coasted to a simple and resounding 4-0 victory over their relegation rivals to create a six-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

The final goal of that encounter was courtesy of Pablo Fornals, who was introduced after 65 minutes and scored just seven minutes later, thanks to a spell-binding scorpion kick, sealing the joint-highest domestic win of David Moyes’ season.

It may be worth a shout to reintegrate the Spaniard back into the starting line up whilst he is riding the crest of this footballing wave.

The 27-year-old was overjoyed with his second Premier League goal of the campaign, which Troy Deeney described as “unbelievable” on Match of the Day.

The playmaker said: "When you have a chance like that, you just need a bit of luck – the ball bounced, the 'keeper took a step to the other side and it went in. Everything was good in that moment, so thank God for that.

“Not having so many minutes, I’m trying to improve my finishing, so I was really happy and really lucky to score that beautiful goal.”

It has been a difficult season for the £65k-per-week man, who has only started 12 Premier League games, but this magical moment proved he is still supremely capable of moments of uncoachable brilliance.

When Liverpool last visited the London Stadium in November 2021, the Hammers secured a stunning 3-2 victory, and Fornals was ruthlessly efficient.

As per Sofascore, in 54 touches, he recorded two key passes, one accurate long ball, a 100% dribble success rate, as well as scoring his side’s second goal of the affair.

Although he has endured a far quieter campaign, it would be illogical to forget his offensive acumen that has been regularly portrayed since he arrived in England four years ago.

Last term, the former Villarreal ace registered the highest number of key passes per 90 (1.3) of the squad, to underline his undeniable importance and unrelenting ability to link attacking sequences.

Fornals’ inclusion ahead of Said Benrhama could be the move to throw off Jurgen Klopp, as the six-cap international possesses quality in abundance to expose the defensive fragility of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The £13m-rated man could also be a key source of support for the Hammers backline as he ranks in the top 13% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for tackles per 90, and the top 7% for interceptions, as per FBref.

The "unbelievable" Spaniard - as per the Independent's Karl Matchett - could emerge as a difference maker in a clash where three points would nearly ensure survival for the Irons.