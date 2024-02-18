West Ham United appear to be degenerating right before David Moyes' eyes, having lumbered to a 2-0 loss against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, with a poor patch in the Premier League now festering into something more serious.

Fortuitously, West Ham are only one point away from seventh place (Europa Conference League qualification) after Newcastle United could only draw at home to Bournemouth, but this should not detract from the desperate need for an upswing in form.

This was certainly not last weekend's abject 6-0 drubbing inflicted by Arsenal at London Stadium, but Moyes has now watched his team fall to a third successive defeat, with a winless run now stretched to eight fixtures in all competitions.

Lucas Paqueta remains sidelined but United fielded a squad more than capable of weaving past the Tricky Trees, and while Kalvin Phillips was signed on loan from Manchester City in January, his woes very much continued yesterday.

Kalvin Phillips' game vs Nottingham Forest by numbers

Phillips, aged 28, is a cultured Premier League player and was instrumental in Leeds United's rise under Marcelo Bielsa, and while City tempted him with a £45m transfer in 2022, his time with the imperious champions has been anything but smooth.

Just two Premier League starts were not what the wide-eyed midfielder likely had in mind when he moved to Manchester, and with no sign that he would ever cement a starring spot under Pep Guardiola he made the move to West Ham last month.

A terrible start to life in the capital has compounded his problems, and while error-strewn efforts across recent matches have left Phillips hot under the collar, his second-half dismissal against Nottingham Forest is surely his lowest point so far.

As per Sofascore, the England international took 46 touches and completed 86% of his passes before seeing red, but he only won two of his six contested ground duels and committed three fouls.

Phillips was deservedly branded with a 3/10 match rating by the Evening Standard's Malik Ouzia, who wrote: 'Is having an incomprehensibly bad start to his loan spell. Sent off for two quick bookings to doom hopes of a comeback.'

Jarrod Bowen's performance vs Nottingham Forest

Back in his natural right flank role as Michail Antonio made his return to action after spending several months on the sidelines, fans might have expected to see Bowen perform in all his dynamic brilliance, having posted 14 goals and five assists in all competitions this term.

Bowen certainly wasn't left as shamefaced as Phillips but did only manage to grab a 5/10 match score, with Ouzia noting that he 'scuffed one chance straight at Matz Sels but otherwise struggled to get into the game,' after handing him a dismal 5/10 rating.

But with just 33 touches all afternoon, Bowen was largely on the periphery and actually had possession fewer times than his goalkeeper, Alphonse Areola, who made 35 touches.

Bowen also completed just 71% of his passes but at least he sought to make things happen, creating one key pass, though he failed with both of his crosses and his one attempted dribble.

Bowen's constancy in attack has been one of the biggest factors behind Moyes' success over recent years and he will click back into gear sooner rather than later, but it is concerning that the 27-year-old was unable to aid his club toward a vital victory at City Ground.

Ultimately, West Ham have much football yet to play this season and will start winning once again, but things need to change soon before European conversation fades to a nebulous din.