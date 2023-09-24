West Ham United were beaten 3-1 for the second successive Premier League match as they were defeated by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The Hammers, who were beaten by the same scoreline by Manchester City the previous weekend, were put to the sword by Jurgen Klopp's side.

Who scored in West Ham's defeat to Liverpool?

Mo Salah opened the scoring from the penalty spot as Nayef Aguerd's trip gave the referee an easy decision to make to award a spot-kick.

Jarrod Bowen brilliantly got in front of Virgil van Dijk to head in a cross from Vladimir Coufal into the bottom corner to make it 1-1 just before the break.

However, the Hammers were unable to hold on for a point as goals from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota in the second half secured all three points for the home side.

There were a number of disappointing performances on the pitch for West Ham, including Aguerd who gave away the penalty, but one player who let David Moyes down with his display was Michail Antonio.

How did Michail Antonio perform against Liverpool?

The former Nottingham Forest attacker failed to provide his team with an effective focal point through the middle of the pitch as Van Dijk and Joel Matip dominated him throughout the match.

Antonio has won 42% of his Premier League duels this season across his six appearances in the division but Liverpool did not allow him to use his physicality to hold the ball up for West Ham.

As per Sofascore, the experienced marksman lost a staggering 12 of his 16 duels (75%) and all six of his aerial contests during his 74 minutes on the pitch before Moyes opted to substitute him for Mohammed Kudus, who went on to win two of his three battles on the ground.

These statistics show that the two Liverpool central defenders found it far too easy to get the better of the 33-year-old striker, which meant that the Hammers were not able to retain possession as well as they would have hoped.

As a result of his lack of physicality against Van Dijk and Matip, Antonio ended his time on the pitch with just 23 touches of the ball in total, which was dismally fewer than his goalkeeper - Alphonse Areola - had in between the sticks (39) which illustrated how much he struggled in possession.

Instead of being a driving force for his team at the top end of the pitch, the ex-Sheffield Wednesday ace had less influence in his side's play on the ball than his goalkeeper.

The West Ham number nine only completed five passes, out of seven attempted, and missed a 'big chance' with the touches that he did have, showing that Antonio failed to get involved in the game with regularity and wasted the only presentable opportunity that came his way in front of goal.

Unfortunately, the striker certainly let his manager down at Anfield on Sunday and Moyes will now be hoping that the Jamaica international can quickly put this performance behind him ahead of the next Premier League match against Sheffield United next weekend.