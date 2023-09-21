West Ham United turn their attention away from the Premier League tonight as they host Serbian side FK TSC Backa Topola at the London Stadium in the Europa League.

What's the latest West Ham team news?

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, manager David Moyes confirmed that there are no fresh injury issues for the Hammers to contend with ahead of this match.

However, defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez is suspended and unavailable for selection after he was sent off against Union Berlin for Ajax in the competition last season.

West Ham are coming into the game off the back of a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend and the Scottish head coach may look to rotate his squad to offer players an opportunity to impress. One of those may well be Danny Ings.

Will Danny Ings start against Backa Topola?

One player who should be unleashed from the start of this clash is English centre-forward Ings, in order to provide him with a chance to play ahead of Michail Antonio.

The former Southampton star has made four appearances as a substitute in the league so far this season and this Europa League game is the perfect time to bring him in for his first start.

He could strike up an excellent relationship with James Ward-Prowse at the top end of the pitch as their pair already have plenty of experience alongside each other from their time on the south coast.

Ings and his compatriot played 88 matches together with the Saints and assisted each other for five goals combined between them in that time.

The 31-year-old marksman has only scored three goals in 26 matches for West Ham in all competitions since his move to the club in January but his form for Southampton in the past suggests that the potential is there for him to be a lethal scorer.

He was once lauded as a "goal machine" by journalist Joe Prince-Wright and the £125k-per-week ace lived up to that tag during his time at St. Mary's as the number nine racked up 46 goals in 100 matches.

Ings plundered an outstanding 34 Premier League goals across the 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaigns for the Saints and Ward-Prowse could help him to rediscover his touch in front of goal.

How many chances has Ward-Prowse created this season?

The England international has enjoyed a terrific start to his Hammers career and has created five chances in four Premier League games so far this season.

Ward-Prowse has provided his teammates with two 'big chances' and assisted three goals - two more than any other player - in that time to go along with his two strikes against Manchester City and Brighton.

The central midfielder arrived at the London Stadium after he created nine 'big chances' and made 76 key passes across 38 top-flight matches for Southampton last term, which shows that he is capable of splitting open the opposition's defence on a regular basis.

Therefore, Ward-Prowse could be pivotal to ensuring that Ings is able to get back to his best and that is why the pair should both start tonight in this Europa League clash.

The English maestro could provide the former Aston Villa marksman with the service that he needs to get back on the scoresheet and Moyes should unleash them both.