West Ham United are in a great run of form despite the defeat at Anfield and have now taken a promising youngster on trial with the incentive of earning a dream move to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving West Ham United?

Recently, The Athletic have reported that free agent Jesse Lingard will not be moving to West Ham on a free transfer after a spell training with the club and the former Manchester United man is now participating in sessions with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq as he looks to secure his next move.

Cited by The Mirror, David Moyes has indicated that he is not too phased that Lingard will not be joining the Hammers on a permanent basis, as he stated in the aftermath of his side's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool: "No not at all (disappointed he has left to train with Al-Ettifaq), I’m quite comfortable and more than relaxed with it. I think I’ve been indicating to you (the media) boys that we’re having to see what he’s going to do and how’s he going to be. We like Jesse a lot but I just don’t know if we need another player in the position he would probably play for us."

Journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen could consider a move to Premier League high-flyers Liverpool as speculation continues to swirl over his future at the London Stadium.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has spoken on CaughtOffside’s The Debrief Podcast and believes that links could continue with Bowen and Liverpool - alongside other wingers - due to the current state of play surrounding Reds' icon Mohamed Salah, who is another big-name footballer who has attracted interest from the Middle East.

Who do West Ham United have on trial?

As per EXWHUEmployee reported by The West Ham Way, West Ham United have taken Perth Glory youngster James Overy on trial, who is someone that the Hammers have scouted since their trip to Australia in pre-season.

The popular West Ham insider confirmed the news, as he stated: "I have been told by my sources that James Overy is currently on trial with our Academy. He is a highly rated right-back who impressed when playing against us for Perth Glory during our pre-season tour."

Not much in the way of data is available regarding Overy; however, he received strong praise from former Perth Glory interim boss Kenny Lowe in the aftermath of his former club's 6-2 defeat to West Ham United back in July.

Cited by Australian outlet KEEPUP, Lowe stated: "The right-back was 15 – and he’s a winger. He’s never played right back in his life. Poor lad. He won’t sleep tonight – and he was brilliant."

Despite being unlikely to break through to the West Ham first-team any time soon if he were to join permanently, it is an encouraging sign that the Hammers are looking at players from all corners of the world, such as Overy, to strengthen their academy squad in east London.