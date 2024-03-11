Danny Ings salvaged a draw for West Ham United against Burnley but another Premier League regression after successive victories has increased the pressure on David Moyes. Again.

It's a fractious relationship and while the Scottish manager has taken United to the upper echelon of top-flight football over the past few years, leading the club to a series of European campaigns that hit its zenith with triumph in the Europa Conference League last June.

But is it fair to say this papered over the cracks? After two solid years of top-seven finishes, the Hammers languished last term and finished 14th, just six points ahead of relegated Leicester City.

This season has been far more fruitful but the performance against imperilled Burnley was concerning, especially given West Ham head into the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie against Freiburg at the London Stadium 1-0 down.

Who were West Ham's worst performers vs Burnley

Securing a point on Sunday afternoon did keep West Ham in seventh place in the Premier League but Manchester United extended their lead in sixth to four points after winning against Everton the day before.

Moyes made some changes at half-time and was rewarded as Lucas Paqueta halved the deficit not two minutes after the whistle, but there will be great concern following a terrible opening to a fixture that was very much viewed as winnable.

Alongside James Ward-Prowse, centre-midfielder Kalvin Phillips was hooked at the break after yet another poor display for the east London side, who he joined on loan from Manchester City in January.

Marked with a dismal 3/10 match rating by The Evening Standard's Malik Ouzia, the England international is in desperate need of a resurgence but the interminable wait drags on, with Ouzia writing: 'Another rotten afternoon. Started slowly, failed to close Fofana for the opener and then dragged at half-time.'

West Ham Stats vs Burnley: 1st half & 2nd half Stat 1st half stats 2nd half stats Goals 0 2 Expected goals (xG) 0.07 2.04 Possession 49% 55% Total shots 4 19 Shots on target 0 3 Corners 0 4 Big chances 0 3 Hit woodwork 0 2 Dribble attempts 3/9 8/13 Duels won 25 51 Stats via Sofascore

Sloppy and static, Phillips was at fault as Chelsea loanee David Datro Fofana wriggled his way into space and unleashed a stunning strike past Alphonse Areola, continuing a disastrous start to his Irons career.

As per Sofascore, the 28-year-old took 30 touches against Vincent Kompany's side and completed 83% of his passes, but he won two of his five duels and only contributed with one tackle despite committing two fouls, also failing to register a single key pass.

Phillips was the obvious underperformer, but he certainly wasn't the only United player who flattered to deceive, with £19m summer signing from Stuttgart Konstantinos Mavropanos enduring a torrid afternoon, inadvertently guiding a cross-box pass into his own net.

Also given a 3/10 match rating by Ouzia, who lamented his 'wayward' passing and lack of composure on the ball, Mavropanos did win 11 of his 13 contested duels but lost possession a whopping 22 times and was dribbled past on two occasions, in on the action and holding his own largely holding his own but slipping in the key moments.

Completing just 58% of his passes and zero of his eight attempted long balls hardly denotes control and composure, and while he was hardly perfect himself, Nayef Aguerd completed 80% of his passes while winning five of seven duels.

Ultimately, Moyes has much to consider going forward. There is a European trophy up for grabs and, just as importantly, a grip on continental qualification through the Premier League that must not loosen.

It's regrettable that Phillips has suffered for so long, but this is a results game and he must now be axed.

Kalvin Phillips' season in numbers

Phillips arrived at the London Stadium from Manchester City and while his personal trophy cabinet bears a treble-winning horde, it's fair to say that he offered very little for Pep Guardiola's side, starting two Premier League matches in 2022/23 after arriving from Leeds United in a £45m deal.

This season, he found paltry action at the Etihad Stadium once again and it was widely expected that he would move away in January, with his industrious skill set and past “Rolls-Royce” performances at Leeds - as was said by journalist Josh Bunting - attracting Moyes' attention.

But a horrorshow West Ham debut against Bournemouth did little to quell concerns, with scarcely any success since making it most unlikely that he will see his sojourn in the capital become a permanent stay.

Mavropanos has greater hope over his Hammers career, having started nine of the past 11 Premier League matches, but Aguerd will be pushing for a return to starting prominence alongside Zouma and Sunday's showing did see the Moroccan come out on top.

Konstantinos Mavropanos' season in numbers

The Greece international was hailed as a "gladiator" by former boss Pellegrino Matarazzo in the past and while he is certainly combative, there's a question regarding his long-term sustainability as a starting member of the team.

So far, Mavropanos has completed 25 fixtures for West Ham across all competitions and does look to have won Moyes over, though Aguerd has proved his worth in the past and a rekindling of form would leave the new addition in troubling waters.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 14% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries, the top 3% for interceptions and the top 12% for aerial battles won per 90, but also ranking just outside the bottom quarter for pass completion does not speak of the kind of assurance Moyes will want from his team.

Moreover, his display against Vincent Kompany's side demonstrated a certain recklessness that will threaten his side going forward.

In a matter of days, West Ham will clash against Freiburg in a knockout fixture that they currently trail in, and while the 25-year-old's enthusiasm and energy make for attractive attributes, it would be wise to unleash Aguerd alongside Zouma for that one.

The Morocco international is far from perfect but he will offer more of a semblance of calm, allowing his forward teammates to push for goals.