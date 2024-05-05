West Ham United's hopes of qualifying for Europe next season were eradicated on a miserable Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea thrashing David Moyes' side 5-0 in the Premier League.

Chances of playing on the continent were already slim but the horrorshow against Chelsea has brought the east London club's piling problems to the foreground.

Moyes has been expected to finish his contract this summer and depart the club but now that eventuality looks certain, with the players disinterested and dispirited.

Change is needed - and not just in the dugout. While he's one of the most talented and influential members of the Irons set-up, Lucas Paqueta is surely now headed for the exit upon the campaign's conclusion.

Lucas Paqueta's performance vs Chelsea

Paqueta, West Ham's £51m club-record signing, has been exemplary since arriving nearly two years ago, playing an instrumental role in his team's triumph in the Europa Conference League last season and scoring eight goals and adding seven assists in all competitions this term.

But the 26-year-old's level has nosedived these past several weeks, with The Athletic's Roshane Thomas saying that "his form has tailed off and he has work to do to leave West Ham on a high," referencing Manchester City's fierce interest in the Brazilian.

But he hasn't produced displays of merit recently, suffering as one of West Ham's most miserable performers at Stamford Bridge, with The Evening Standard's Malik Ouzia branding him with a 3/10 match rating and writing: 'Looks to have phoned it in at this point. Form has gone off a cliff at the back end of the campaign. Did play a terrific pass for Emerson chance.'

Lucas Paqueta: Stats vs Chelsea Stat # Minutes played 76' Touches 46 Accurate passes 24/34 (71%) Possession lost 15x Shots on target 0 Shots off target 1 Key passes 2 Crosses 0/2 Duels won 3/5 Tackles 0 Interceptions 0 Yellow card 1 Stats via Sofascore

His statistics from the Premier League contest aren't awful, per se, but his usually high-energy defensive work was nonexistent and he failed to provide the isolated Michail Antonio with effective support - the centre-forward completed just three passes all afternoon.

It's safe to say that his heart is not in it, and while Paqueta is one of the elite playmakers in the division, he must be sold this summer.

Why West Ham must cash in on Lucas Paqueta

Last year, Manchester City were on the verge of signing Paqueta for a staggering £80m fee but for an FA betting investigation into the Brazil international, still ongoing.

That inquiry notwithstanding, it looks likely that Pep Guardiola's side will move for Paqueta to add some depth and competition for the ageing but awesome Kevin De Bruyne, who is nearly 33, should he be cleared from wrongdoing.

As per FBref, Paqueta ranks among the top 10% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for passes attempted, the top 6% for progressive passes, the top 2% for tackles, the top 18% for interceptions, the top 20% for clearances and the top 4% for aerial duels won per 90.

The all-action midfielder might feel irreplaceable but so too was Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal in a £105m transfer last summer in a move that enabled bids for players such as Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez and more.

Paqueta is not interested in a long-term future at the London Stadium - that is the truth, plain and cold. But by cashing in lucratively, West Ham and whoever Moyes' likely successor will be shall open up doors and dimensions from which the club may prosper.

The foundations are in place for lasting promise, and Paqueta has to go.