West Ham United dropped more points in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, drawing 0-0 with Everton at the London Stadium in the final outing before the upcoming international break.

Julen Lopetegui’s side came into the match having suffered a 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last week, yet they failed to dazzle the home crowd against the Toffees, creating just one big chance while managing only ten shots compared to Everton’s 18.

The Spaniard needs to get things right, and fast, if he wishes to remain in charge of the Irons for the foreseeable future.

Several players performed well during the draw, yet some couldn’t quite get into the game…

West Ham’s best and worst players vs Everton

Lukasz Fabianski made four saves to ensure he kept a clean sheet while Jarrod Bowen looked fairly active, creating a big chance, making one key pass and attempting eight dribbles, of which three were successful.

He couldn’t find the breakthrough, nor could Crysencio Summerville on the opposite flank, who hit the woodwork during the game and made two key passes.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka lost possession 11 times throughout the clash and completed only 76% of his passes. But it was Michail Antonio who was perhaps the biggest disappointment in a West Ham shirt against the Goodison Park side and Lopetegui must surely drop him to the bench.

West Ham must axe Michail Antonio after Everton showing

The striker has now started nine of West Ham’s 11 Premier League fixtures this term but has just one goal to show for his time on the field.

Chosen to lead the line yet again, the veteran centre-forward failed to offer any meaningful attacking intent during the clash.

Michail Antonio's stats vs Everton Touches 31 Total duels (won) 8 (4) Key passes 1 Passes 12/15 Total shots 1 Possession lost 11 Via Sofascore

He had one shot on target, missed a big chance, won only 50% of his total duels contested and lost possession 11 times before being substituted with just over 20 minutes to go.

Antonio took even fewer touches than Fabianski (31 to 34), which shows how isolated he was at times during the match. Such was his performance, Antonio was given a match rating of 5/10 by Sky Sports, and it looks like the end could be near for the player.

Lopetegui must change things ahead of the next game against Newcastle United after the international break, as the club aren’t going to be scoring many goals with him leading the line, that’s for sure.

The Spaniard does have other options. Mohammed Kudus has the potential to operate in a more advanced role when he eventually returns from suspension, scoring twice from the wing in eight league games this term.

Bowen is the obvious choice to come in for Antonio, despite his preference for a spot on the right flank. Four goals and two assists in 12 games for the Irons this term proves he is a dangerous threat in the final third. Might Lopetegui move relocate him?

Time will tell, but Antonio must be axed before delivering yet another dismal performance for the club. With the January transfer window approaching, a new striker must be on the manager’s wish list.