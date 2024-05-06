David Moyes' future might be the most pressing concern for West Ham United but it is certainly not the only issue that technical director Tim Steidten is internally wrangling with.

Having sold Declan Rice to Arsenal last summer for £105m after winning the Europa Conference League in June, there was understandably a cloud of doubt at the London Stadium, but West Ham have returned to the top half of the Premier League after finishing 14th in 2022/23, with last summer's signings working, for the most part, well.

Still, the Irons have slumped in form recently and are not going to return to continental competition for the fourth successive year after Sunday's 5-0 thrashing at Stamford Bridge.

If it wasn't already, losing against Chelsea served as confirmation of the end of Moyes' tenure; the Scotsman is out of contract at the end of the campaign - he's probably not the only one out the door.

Michail Antonio's season in numbers

Michail Antonio is the definition of stalwart for West Ham, signing from Nottingham Forest for a fee in the region of £7m in 2015 and going on to complete 306 appearances for the club.

West Ham: Record PL Goalscorers Player Date Goals Michail Antonio 2015-present 67 Paulo Di Canio 1999-2003 47 Mark Noble 2005-2022 47 Jarrod Bowen 2020-present 43 Carlton Cole 2006-2015 41 Stats via whufc.com

He's West Ham's top goalscorer in the Premier League but alas, against Chelsea, he wasn't able to add to his latest strike against Liverpool just over a week ago, instead suffering a painfully isolated performance up front.

This isn't solely down to Antonio, with his service almost non-existent, but it does highlight the issues that West Ham's incoming manager, whoever that may be, will face in seeking a fresh face at the spearhead.

But Lucas Paqueta, who also endured a disastrous, listless display last time out, at least contributed with three key passes, with the influential playmaker producing enough for Antonio to break free of the marshalling Thiago Silva and make for an impact as the focal point.

And with six goals and two assists in the top flight this season - including four from his last eight - he's hardly finished, but the 34-year-old is not the high-class goalscorer that the Hammers need to propel them back into European competition, challenging those at the top of the division.

Against Chelsea, during one of the club's most wretched efforts of the campaign, Claret and Hugh branded the veteran with a 2/10 match rating, writing that he 'did nothing in attack'.

Indeed, Antonio completed just two passes against Mauricio Pochettino's side, as per Sofascore, taking one blocked shot and losing six duels.

Uninspiring. Insipid. Ineffective. Moyes is leaving but West Ham's problems stretch beyond managerial capacity.

Why West Ham need a striker

Antonio's long-time service in east London has cemented him as a modern club legend, especially given he triumphed in Europe, but perhaps it's time for him to leave.

Out of contract at the end of the campaign, West Ham do have the option to extend Antonio's deal for an additional year but it is understood that this will not be activated. Incoming manager Julen Lopetegui must ensure that remains the plan.

Moreover, Danny Ings has been transfer-listed for just £6.5m, with the struggling striker only scoring four goals from 50 appearances since joining West Ham from Aston Villa in a £15m transfer in January 2023.

West Ham's move in the market is undetermined at this point but there have been persistent rumours around interest in Brentford talisman Ivan Toney, who would mark a considerable upgrade.

One thing's for certain, Lopetegui is going to have his work cut out in sorting all of the club's issues and gearing West Ham up for the 2024/25 campaign.