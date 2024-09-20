West Ham United’s academy has developed numerous star talents over the years, many of which have had a huge impact on the club’s first team.

Mark Noble, who’s arguably one of the club’s greatest modern-day icons, spent many years in the youth setup before making the step up into the senior ranks.

He spent 18 years as a player with the Hammers, making 472 appearances for the club, before retiring in 2022 and taking up a role behind the scenes as a Sporting Director.

Declan Rice is another talent who made a huge impact, featuring 245 times over a seven-year spell - helping the club win the Europa Conference League back in 2022/23.

However, he left in a £105m deal last summer, joining Premier League rivals Arsenal - in an all-round excellent deal for the club, despite the disappointment from the fanbase over his departure.

One other player also came through the academy but was sold way before he could make his own mark at the London Stadium.

The player who West Ham may have sold too soon

As previously mentioned, the club have enjoyed success with midfielders coming through within the youth setup before making the jump into the professional game.

However, the Hammers offloaded Irish international Josh Cullen prematurely back in October 2020, selling him to Belgian side Anderlecht - allowing him to gain valuable game time away from the London Stadium.

The now 28-year-old only made ten appearances for West Ham before departing the club on a permanent basis - unable to fulfil his potential at the club after coming through the ranks.

He’s since moved to Burnley, featuring over 80 times for the Clarets since his transfer in the summer of 2022, playing a crucial role in the Premier League despite their relegation at the end of last season.

Josh Cullen's Premier League stats for Burnley (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 25 Minutes played 2059 Goals + assists 5 Pass accuracy 87% Chances created 26 Tackles won 69% Duels won 113 Stats via FotMob

Cullen made 25 appearances, with his market value soaring as a result of his consistent performances under Vincent Kompany during the 2023/24 campaign.

Josh Cullen’s market value in 2024

Despite the drop back into the Championship, the Irishman has maintained his market value - making three appearances under new boss Scott Parker so far this season.

Four years on from his departure from the Hammers, the midfielder has seen a huge jump in value after his £500k transfer away from his boyhood club.

Cullen is now valued at £8.5m as per Transfermarkt, an increase of 1600% - demonstrating that the club may have offloaded the talent way too cheaply.

Although he may not have the talent to be a regular starter under new boss Julen Lopetegui, his time in the Premier League in recent years could’ve made him a solid squad player for the Spaniard as he aims to endure an impressive first campaign at the helm.

On the other hand, Cullen may have benefitted from a loan spell before his permanent move to Anderlecht - which could’ve allowed the club to have made a greater profit margin than they did when they sold him a handful of years ago.

However, that being said, West Ham must use this deal as a reminder to avoid offloading youngsters on the cheap, potentially losing themselves a bunch of talented players in the process.