The start to the 2024/25 campaign has been underwhelming, to say the least, for West Ham United, with the club failing to have the immediate success desired after an ambitious transfer window.

Over £100m was spent on new signings to provide new boss Julen Lopetegui with all the ammunition needed to be a success during his debut campaign as the Hammers boss.

However, the Spaniard has endured a difficult start to life at the London Stadium, winning just two of his opening eight outings - with his only Premier League win coming over Crystal Palace back in August.

Pressure is already mounting on the 58-year-old given his below-par start to life in the capital, with this weekend’s fixture against Ipswich Town a pivotal outing if he is to be a success with the Hammers.

Whilst Lopetegui is yet to pull up any trees as West Ham boss, multiple of his new additions have also failed to impress, including one player who arrived at the London Stadium with high expectations.

Guido Rodríguez’s stats at West Ham

After arriving on a free transfer from Spanish side Real Betis this summer, midfielder Guido Rodriguez joined West Ham with real pedigree after his consistent displays in LaLiga which saw him rack up 173 appearances for Los Verdiblancos.

However, his start to life with the Hammers hasn’t been plain sailing, often failing to impress despite starting all six league matches since his summer transfer.

His most embarrassing moment undoubtedly came in the 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, with the Argentinian star hooked after just 38 minutes by Lopetegui, subsequently being replaced by Tomas Soucek.

Rodriguez still has time to turn around his below-par start to life in England, but given the club’s current poor form since Lopetegui’s arrival, he may find himself in and out of the team as the Spaniard looks to find a settled starting eleven.

The experienced boss may regret sanctioning the sale of one player who has starred away from the London Stadium after securing a permanent move during the summer transfer window.

The former West Ham star who’s outperformed Rodriguez

Boyhood West Ham fan Flynn Downes spent one season in the club’s first team before a loan spell at Southampton last season, in an attempt to gain more regular game time.

After helping the Saints secure an immediate return to the top flight, he departed the Hammers in a £18m deal, ending his stay in the capital without an appearance under the new boss.

However, it may be a decision that Lopetegui could regret given his form for Russell Martin’s side, which has seen him outperform new signing Rodriguez in numerous key areas for a midfielder.

How Downes & Rodriguez compare in the Premier League (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Downes Rodriguez Games played 6 6 Minutes played 540 460 Progressive carries 2 0.2 Progressive passes 4.8 2.4 Pass accuracy 93% 84% Tackles won 1.2 1 Interceptions 2 1.6 Stats via FBref

The “monstrous” talent, as described by current boss Martin, has completed more of the passes he’s attempted this season, with more of his attempts being progressive compared to the Argentinian.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Downes has also started defensively, winning more tackles and completing more interceptions per 90, potentially showing Lopetegui what he’s missing by offloading the 25-year-old.

Does the club miss him? Potentially, with his box-to-box profile providing that dimension that the Hammers have been desperately lacking since his appointment during the summer.

It’s still early days for the 58-year-old during his time at the helm, but Downes’ desire to succeed for his boyhood club could’ve proved to be the difference for the club during their current slump in form at the start of the 2024/25 campaign.