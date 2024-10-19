The international break is well and truly over (until next month). West Ham United picked up their first home victory of the season last time out, and Julen Lopetegui will be hoping that that form has carried over to the forthcoming fixture.

Indeed, the Hammers make the cross-London journey to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at midday to face Ange Postecoglou's Spurs side, and with both sides in desperate need of three points, it's set up to be a fiery one.

West Ham's 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town two weeks ago will have given them confidence, for sure, with sights now set on climbing the Premier League table.

West Ham team news

West Ham enjoyed a dramatic turnaround victory away against Tottenham last season and will be eager to repeat the feat. After all, they've only lost two of the past eight exchanges, winning three and drawing three more.

Sadly, Niclas Fullkrug will not be available, with Lopetegui confirming the £27m summer signing's unavailability once again and, moreover, failing to provide reporters with a clear point of return for the striker, whose slight muscular issue has devolved into something more concerning.

That blue note aside, West Ham have a clean bill of health. Fullkrug's continued absence - he's missed the past five matches - could see Michail Antonio reprise his role as the focal striker, but this must not happen.

Why Michail Antonio should be dropped

Antonio, aged 34, has been a stalwart for West Ham, having scored 68 Premier League goals for the Irons, more than any other player.

West Ham: Top Premier League Goalscorers Rank Player Goals 1. Michail Antonio 68 2. Paolo Di Canio 47 2= Mark Noble 47 4. Jarrod Bowen 45 5. Carlton Cole 41 Stats via whufc.com

The veteran opened his account for the season against the Tractor Boys but will face different defensive beasts in Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, and it's hard to imagine that he will offer all that much in the face of such dynamic and aggressive options.

As per Sofascore, the Jamaica international has completed merely 29% of his dribbles in the top flight this season, while also emerging victorious across 14% of his ground duels, of which mere attempts have been negligible.

West Ham need to think outside the box, here - but not too far outside. Lopetegui will surely be aware that he has the perfect number nine to step in with Fullkrug still sidelined.

Yes, it's time for Jarrod Bowen to return to the bow of the ship.

Jarrod Bowen must be unleashed up front

West Ham's attacking quality hasn't been at its maximum this season, but Bowen's started the campaign in talismanic fashion, having also been awarded the captaincy following Kurt Zouma's sale in the summer.

The England international has scored three goals and supplied two assists across nine fixtures, principally operating in his natural right-winged role.

He did start at centre-forward during West Ham's chastening 3-0 home defeat by the hand of Chelsea, and though it was a contest to forget, Bowen produced an excellent individual display, all things considered.

Jarrod Bowen: Stats vs Chelsea (3-0 loss) Match Stats # Minutes played 90' Goals 0 Assists 0 Touches 36 Shots (on target) 2 (1) Accurate passes 16/17 (94%) Key passes 1 Dribbles (completed) 2 (2) Tackles 1 Total duels (won) 9 (6) Stats via Sofascore

It's enough to showcase that he can make a real impression against Tottenham. And anyway, did the 27-year-old not post 20 goals across 44 fixtures last season, having notched 13 goal contributions across 22 matches in a striking role, deployed by David Moyes given the lack of centre-forward options.

Furthermore, Bowen scored during that victory down N17 last term. In a separate victory, Bowen was hailed as "unplayable" by Brentford manager Thomas Frank after putting a hat-trick past his side. The case has been made - he has to return to the striker's position for this one.