West Ham United and Julen Lopetegui could be heading into a must-win game against Newcastle on Monday evening, with the 58-year-old Spaniard’s job on the line, as pressure continues to mount.

The Hammers sit 14th in the Premier League on 12 points, whilst the Magpies sit ninth with 18 points. A win for West Ham wouldn’t immediately affect their league position, but it would take them six points away from the dreaded relegation zone.

Lopetegui's side haven't beaten Newcastle at St James' Park since 2021, when they won 4-2 under David Moyes. Since then, the Irons have drawn three and lost two in their Premier League fixtures against the Magpies both home and away.

But who is available for West Ham in this clash, and who will be absent?

The latest West Ham team news

West Ham will remain without their summer signing, Niclas Füllkrug, who is out with "achilles tendon irritation". The 31-year-old has only managed four appearances since joining the club, and is yet to provide either a goal or an assist in his 137 minutes played.

However, the biggest omission for the Hammers is, of course, Mohammed Kudus, who is still suspended after his red card against Tottenham.

Kudus was a key figure last season, scoring 14 goals and assisting six, but Lopetegui could have the exact man for the job to replace him, with summer signing, Crysencio Summerville.

West Ham's best Kudus replacement

Back in June 2024, Newcastle were reportedly interested in Leeds winger, Summerville, when highly-rated Yankuba Minteh was set to join Brighton.

One month later, however, it was West Ham who had signed Summerville from Leeds, for a fee of around £25m plus add-ons.

Summerville has previously been labelled as "world-class" by journalist Jake Winderman, and has gone on to win the Championship POTY last season, making 43 appearances, scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists in 3,525 minutes played.

He's evidently a great player but it just hasn't clicked for him during the infancy of his Irons career.

Summerville vs Kudus comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Summerville Kudus Goals 0.18 0.26 Assists 0.00 0.13 xG 0.24 0.38 xAG 0.16 0.11 Progressive Carries 2.89 5.00 Progressive Passes 1.84 2.70 Shots Total 1.40 3.64 Key Passes 1.84 0.68 Shot-Creating Actions 3.68 3.38 Successful Take-Ons 1.32 3.78 Stats taken from FBref

Whilst the metrics above show Kudus provides a slightly more direct approach, driving at players more frequently (3.78 successful take-ons), getting a high shot volume off in each game, and providing real direct goal threat, Summerville brings a different, more intricate style.

The Dutchman is a bit more elegant with his movement, looking to find clever passes, be creative with his angles and put others in positions to succeed. His key passes per 90 (1.84) and shot-creating actions (3.68) both show this, alongside his 0.16 xAG per 90 (expected assisted goals).

Lopetegui could look to have Jarrod Bowen - another Irons player previously liked with Newcastle - playing more directly in the absence of Kudus, whilst Summerville becomes that slightly deeper creator on the left side, providing the team with balance and looking to exploit the Newcastle high press.

The former Leeds star could be the one who comes back to haunt Newcastle, having been linked with a move there in the summer, before making a move to the Hammers instead, which would make it very poetic if he seals the winner against the Magpies.