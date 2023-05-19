West Ham United reached the final of the Europa Conference League in dramatic fashion as the Hammers defeated AZ Alkmaar 1-0 (3-1) on Thursday night.

The Hammers will have the chance to get their hands on European silverware for the first time since 1968, following a spirited second-leg display in the Netherlands.

A 94th-minute match-winner from Pablo Fornals ensured he ended the night as the hero with the tie climaxing in dramatic fashion after a challenging game at the AFAS Stadium for David Moyes’ side.

It wasn’t the club’s greatest display, with the hosts dominating 70% of possession and unleashing 12 shots at Alphonse Areola’s goal - as per Sofascore. However, the Irons suppressed all threat and awarded their defensive efforts with a late goal and clean sheet.

The east Londoners played an intelligent and patient game against a fired-up Alkmaar side in a cauldron-feel stadium, at a time when things mattered most.

Moyes’ players can give themselves credit for earning the clubs’ deserved place in a European final for the first time in 47 years, however, one star stood out alongside Fornals as West Ham’s saviour on a historic night; Nayef Aguerd.

How did Nayef Aguerd play against AZ Alkmaar?

The visitor’s back line withheld wave after wave of pressure from the fired-up hosts, with Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma holding the heart of defence.

The Moroccan, who has already been described as “exceptional” this season by Gary Lineker was certainly that yesterday night, proving to be an integral part of the victorious side in the Netherlands.

West Ham’s centre-back earned a Sofascore match rating of 7.5, which was attributable to his monster performance where he was almost faultless over 90 minutes.

With four clearances, five tackles, and nine overall duels won, the defender was a force to be reckoned with when called upon, keeping his side in the game and proving an "outstanding" influence on the club making the final - as per Jonty Colman.

The central defender showed his versatility too, being dominant pushing into the deeper midfield areas to support his teammates, as well as showcasing his attacking attributes in completing 100% of his dribble attempts.

Further described as 'immense' for his performance by Colman in football.london’s player ratings, the 27-year-old cemented himself as a hero on the night in a result that could drive West Ham to European silverware.

Having arrived in east London last summer, the Moroccan has undergone a challenging first season in the Premier League alongside his teammates, however, performances like tonight’s put struggle to the backseat in a joyous occasion for the club.