TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has now claimed that one West Ham player has secretly put pen to paper on a new deal, but the club are yet to announce it.

West Ham contracts - explained

David Moyes' squad contains a host of players who could leave for nothing in 2024, as things stand. Indeed, Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals, Ben Johnson, Vladimir Coufal, Michail Antonio, Conor Coventry, Aaron Cresswell, Lukasz Fabianski and veteran defender Angelo Ogbonna's terms all run out at the end of this Premier League season - giving West Ham chiefs some tough decisions to make.

Calls have already been made on a few of the aforementioned, according to reports, with Fornals set to leave West Ham next summer (Claret & Hugh). It has been reported that both Coventry and Johnson will exit West Ham as well, while uncertainly surrounds the futures of both Cresswell and Antonio.

That being said, sporting director Mark Noble and technical chief Tim Steidten did manage to tie down star winger Jarrod Bowen, who committed his long-term future at the London Stadium with a new deal till 2030.

"I’m so pleased to have signed a new long-term contract at West Ham,” said Bowen on his new contract earlier this month.

“Everyone knows what this Club means to me, so committing my future until 2030 means so much to me and my family. I’ve loved every minute of my time here. Winning the Europa Conference League in Prague was an amazing moment, scoring the winner in the last minute will be something I’ll cherish forever.

There is another who has been at the centre of Hammers contract claims recently, as a report from Football Insider claimed that West Ham could sell Soucek if terms aren't agreed on an extension by Christmas. The Czech Republic international has played very well at times this season, chipping in with goals further forward in a new role.

“I’m really happy that I can help the team with my goals," said Soucek on his West Ham performances this season.

"I’ve scored a few already but I think that’s down to the position we’re playing in midfield now. I can defend and I can go forward and attack. I can do whatever is needed to help the team. If that is with goals, then great! But if it’s in another way then I’m more than happy to do that job.”

Soucek secretly signs new West Ham contract

The former Slavia Prague star, who joined in January 2020 for around £13 million, has proved a bargain buy with his contribution under Moyes overall. Now, according to talkSPORT's Crook, supporters can rest easy when it comes to the midfielder's future. Soucek's signed a new deal at West Ham in secret, which the club are themselves yet to formally announce.

"West Ham fans fearing the possible departure of Tomas Soucek can rest easy," wrote Crook.

"Inter Milan have been credited with a strong interest in Soucek amid suggestions he is stalling over signing a new contract. But talkSPORT has been told he has already put pen to paper on a new long-term deal, which has simply not been formally announced by the Hammers."

Tomas Soucek strengths Aerial duels Blocking the ball Ball interception

This will come as some pretty great news for supporters, with Soucek becoming somewhat of a cult hero among sections of the fanbase.