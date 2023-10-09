West Ham United boss David Moyes is now reportedly eyeing an ambitious move to sign a talented star in the January window following recent developments.

West Ham 2-2 Newcastle, Jarrod Bowen signs new contract

In a majorly positive West Ham contract update, England international Jarrod Bowen has put pen to paper on a new seven-year contract at the London Stadium that will tie him to the Irons until the summer of 2030.

West Ham manager Moyes has expressed his delight at being able to secure Bowen's future in east London, stating: "He's done amazingly since he's been here. He continues to improve. If you think of his own development as an individual, he started off at Hereford, moved to Hull and now in the Premier League and getting a chance to be in the England squad. I think he'll get better as well."

Premier League pair Liverpool and Newcastle United were previously keen to offer Bowen a new challenge; however, his new deal has made him the highest earner on the books of West Ham, as per talkSPORT.

Last weekend, West Ham snatched a 2-2 draw late on at home to Newcastle United in a match fraught with controversy following Bruno Guimares not being punished for what appeared to be a second bookable offence after a foul on James Ward-Prowse, which was subsequently branded a 'disgrace' by former Tottenham Hotspur man Jamie O'Hara on Sky Sports News.

Next up for West Ham is an away trip to face Unai Emery's Aston Villa on October 22nd following the conclusion of the forthcoming international break.

Premier League table (condensed) 5. Aston Villa Wins - 5 Draws - 1 Losses - 2 GF - 19 GA - 12 GD - 7 Points - 16 6. Brighton & Hove Albion Wins - 5 Draws - 1 Losses - 2 GF - 21 GA - 16 GD - 5 Points - 16 7. West Ham United Wins - 4 Draws - 2 Losses - 2 GF - 15 GA - 12 GD - 3 Points - 14 8. Newcastle United Wins - 4 Draws - 1 Losses - 3 GF - 20 GA - 9 GD - 11 Points - 13 9. Crystal Palace Wins - 3 Draws - 3 Losses - 2 GF - 7 GA - 7 GD - 0 Points - 12 10. Manchester United Wins - 4 Draws - 0 Losses - 4 GF - 9 GA - 12 GD - 3 Points - 12

According to a transfer update on Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz, the Hammers have emerged as contenders for his signature ahead of the January transfer window. The report states that Diaz has an uncertain future at the La Liga giants and his desire for regular minutes could lead him to West Ham, who would welcome him with open arms at the London Stadium.

The Malaga-born ace has made eight appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid, registering one goal in the process, as per Transfermarkt. Diaz also spent time out on loan at AC Milan last term, managing to notch seven strikes and seven assists in 45 outings.

Labelled "fantastic" by Alessandro Nesta, Diaz ranks well in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions in the field of pass completion over the last 365 days, managing to find his man 80.5% of the time per 90 minutes, placing him in the 87th percentile for this metric (FBRef - Diaz statistics).

If Diaz is available to purchase in January, he could add another layer of offensive quality to West Ham heading into the second half of the campaign.