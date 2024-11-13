West Ham United transfer chiefs are now convinced that signing an ex-Chelsea star could help to revitalise their attack, amid real struggles on the field for manager Julen Lopetegui, who is under mounting pressure at the London Stadium.

West Ham pursuing new forward as Lopetegui battles for job

The Hammers spent over £120 million in the summer transfer window on an array of new signings for Lopetegui, but so far, the club are yet to see a return on them or their decision to appoint the Spaniard.

West Ham sit 14th in the Premier League with just three victories from a possible 11, which makes for grim reading on Lopetegui's behalf, as reports continue to surround his long-term future at the club. The east Londoners have failed to convince both critics and supporters with their on-field performances, and West Ham have been urged by some to sack Lopetegui already as patience wears thin with the 58-year-old.

Match Date Opponent Competition Result #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

West Ham are also sounding out ex-FC Porto manager Sergio Conceicao, among other names, as potential replacements for Lopetegui - should they opt to part company with the former Real Madrid boss. Their shortcomings in attack are pretty evident as well, with West Ham sitting among the lowest goal-scoring teams in the top flight right now.

Lopetegui has been forced to rely on an aging strike force in Michail Antonio and Danny Ings, who are both out of contract next summer, as new signing Niclas Fullkrug still struggles to make his comeback from a niggling achilles tendon injury.

Lopetegui has reportedly urged West Ham to utilise the January transfer market as a solution to this, with AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic now firmly on their radar.

West Ham convinced Pulisic could "revitalise" Lopetegui's attack

As per a Spanish media report, West Ham are convinced that signing Pulisic could "revitalise" Lopetegui's attack, and they've apparently set their sights on signing the USA captain who's been excellent for the Rossoneri.

The 26-year-old, who won a Champions League medal during his time at Chelsea, has bagged seven goals and five assists across 15 appearances in all competitions already this season.

Pulisic has also grabbed a goal against Liverpool and an assist against Real Madrid in Europe this term, with his experience as a big-game player potentially invaluable. Of course, Milan won't part with one of their prized assets on the cheap, so Tim Steidten may have to invest heavily in this transfer. Former USA national team boss Gregg Berhalter also branded Pulisic a "selfless leader".