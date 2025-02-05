West Ham United have been rocked by yet more injury news in the early stages of Graham Potter's reign, with the London Stadium outfit set to be without another key man for a prolonged period, it has emerged.

West Ham struggling under Potter

Since Potter replaced Julen Lopetegui in the West Ham dugout, performances have improved but the results are yet to follow suit. A late defeat to his former side Chelsea on Monday night meant that he has won just one of his first four Premier League games in charge, with that coming courtesy of a 3-2 victory over Fulham, and the Hammers still languish in 15th place.

Graham Potter's tenure at West Ham Games 4 Wins 1 Goals scored per game 1.25 Goals conceded per game 1.75 Points 4

However, after his side's latest loss, Potter was quick to stress the positives.

"I thought the performance was really good, lots of good things", he told the BBC. "I thought we were intelligent tactically. We felt a little bit unlucky with the first goal, we thought there might have been a foul leading up to it. Sometimes you need those things to go your way but it wasn't meant to be. We could have nicked a point with Mo [Kudus] and I think we would have deserved that."

There is reason to hope that results improve in the near future too, with Jarrod Bowen returning against the Blues after several weeks out with a broken foot and immediately getting back on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, the Hammers have also moved to bring another striker to the club by finalising a loan deal for Evan Ferguson for the remainder of the campaign in the wake of losing both Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug to long-term injuries.

Now though, their poor injury luck has struck once more, with another player set to be sidelined for the forseeable future.

Insider reveals new West Ham injury

That comes as ExWhuEmployee has revealed on social media that summer signing Crysencio Summerville is now set to be sidelined for up to two months with a new hamstring injury. The Dutchman was expected to be returning to fitness imminently after suffering an issue in the same area, but has picked up a "a second hamstring injury", this time more serious.

According to Ex, "he was back in training and close to featuring again" before suffering "another tear" which is set to leave him sidelined for up to eight weeks, putting his return date into April.

An exciting addition to the Hammers last summer when he penned a five year deal worth £30,000 a week, Summerville was hailed as "an outstanding creative player" by former boss Daniel Farke but has had little opportunity to showcase that talent at the London Stadium.