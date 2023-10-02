West Ham United look to be closing in on a deal involving an exciting teenager at the London Stadium, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest news involving West Ham United?

The Hammers have enjoyed a successful start to the Premier League campaign under David Moyes and are fresh from a comfortable 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at the London Stadium, courtesy of goals from Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek. Speaking to BBC Sport in the aftermath of his 900th game as a manager, Moyes complimented his side's ability to navigate a tough test against Paul Heckingbottom's stubborn Blades, stating:

"The one thing I will say is there's never an easy game - in that 900 I can't think of an easy game. Every game is hard, winning a game in the Premier League is difficult and today was difficult but it was three really good points. To get a couple of goals in front was really pleasing, it gave us a bit of breathing space as we had missed a few chances before that. We didn't play as well in the second half but getting a clean sheet is a real positive because we'd not had one this season."

According to Claret & Hugh, Hammers defender Ben Johnson could be given another opportunity to prove his worth in east London on Thursday evening, where West Ham will travel to Freiburg in their second Europa League matchday, in light of Aaron Cresswell's injury struggles.

Meanwhile, Football Insider report that free agent Jesse Lingard, who was on trial at West Ham, wasn't offered a contract by his former employers owing to concerns over his fitness. Lingard is now on trial at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq and will try to win a deal in the Gulf region with the Damman-based outfit, who are managed by former Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard.

Who could earn a new deal at West Ham United?

Taking to social media platform X, transfer guru Romano has confirmed that West Ham are on the verge of tying down one of their "highly rated" youngsters to a new "long term" deal at the London Stadium, despite vast interest in their services from elsewhere. Romano stated:

"Understand highly rated talent Dan Rigge is about to sign a new long term deal with West Ham. 2006 born midfielder had interest from 4 Premier League clubs and 2 in La Liga but was focused on West Ham future."

Rigge, who is just 17 years of age, has started the campaign in fine fettle for West Ham's Under-18 side, putting up three goals and one assist in his opening four appearances in the Under-18 Premier League, as per Transfermarkt.

Predominantly utilised as either a winger or in an attacking midfield role, Rigge has already played his part in Under-18 Premier League South Division and FA Youth Cup triumphs since arriving in east London on scholarship terms from Manchester City back in 2022. Looking to the future, West Ham will hope that he can go on to replicate the likes of Declan Rice by making a senior breakthrough and going on to be a key player in years to come.