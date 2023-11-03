West Ham are one of several Premier League clubs interested in signing a 24-year-old midfielder from Serie A, sending scouts to watch him in action.

West Ham transfer news

The Hammers have been an odd side to watch so far this season, producing some excellent performances and results against bigger teams, only to fall short when they face weaker opposition. The past week or so has highlighted this perfectly, with a drab 1-0 defeat at home to Everton in the league last weekend followed up with an excellent 3-1 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

David Moyes has spent the Declan Rice money impressively, acquiring the likes of Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus, and there should still be further funds available to spend on new signings in January and next summer.

West Ham are certainly being linked with moves for plenty of players, including the likes of Tammy Abraham and Sebastian Caceres, and another name has now been added to the list.

West Ham linked with Daniel Boloca

According to a fresh transfer report from Tuttosport [via Sport Witness], West Ham are among the Premier League clubs keen on signing Daniel Boloca, who is currently playing for Serie A side Sassuolo.

The report states that the Hammers have "already moved to study him closely", sending scouts to watch him in action, with the east Londoners showing a higher level of interest than the rest of the interest suitors.

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali is "already anticipating the future capital gain", seeing Boloca as a player they can cash in on, following an impressive rise since joining the club from Frosinone earlier this year.

While Boloca may not be someone who is known well by Premier League supporters, he clearly has the potential to be a strong addition for West Ham, providing them with even more depth in central midfield areas.

The 24-year-old has hit the ground running in a Sassuolo shirt - Boloca's stats consist of a mightily impressive 93.5% pass completion rate and 1.7 tackles per game in the Italian top flight this term, proving to be a shield in front of the defence but one who is also composed on the ball.

Admittedly, the one-time capped Romania international only joined his current side during the summer transfer window, so they will be desperate to keep hold of him, but the lure of the Premier League can often be great for any player, and they clearly know they will cash in at some point.

At 24 too, Boloca is at the perfect age to come in and boost West Ham's midfield choice, with some experience under his belt but his best years still lying ahead of him. Admittedly, no official contact has been made yet with the Sassuolo man, but it certainly looks as though Moyes and the scouting department are looking at him as a potential option.

Whether that's in the January transfer window or next summer remains to be seen, but if the Hammers could nip in before Boloca's stock rises too high, it could prove to be a great piece of business over time.