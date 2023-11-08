West Ham United have been told to appoint an "unbelievable" manager to replace the under-fire David Moyes.

David Moyes facing 2024 exit

It's been quite the year for Hammers supporters, who watched their side win a first major trophy since the 1980s in May. Indeed, West Ham clinched a dramatic Europa Conference League title, courtesy of a last-gasp strike from winger Jarrod Bowen who was later rewarded with a new contract. Their form in cup competitions has been noteworthy under Moyes, and are now gearing up for an EFL Cup quarter-final clash against Liverpool at Anfield in December.

However, West Ham's league form has severely dipped. The east Londoners have lost their last three Premier League matches and are sliding down the table as a result. Moyes hasn't watched his side win a league match since their 2-0 victory over Sheffield United in September, resulting in speculation over the Scotsman's future.

West Ham league finishes under Moyes Season 16th 19/20 6th 20/21 7th 21/22 14th 22/23

His contract is also set to expire at the end of this season as things stand, and it's been reported this week that Moyes is "unlikely" to stay beyond 2024. Speaking to the Football Daily podcast last week, former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker has admitted he's worried for Moyes after what has been a tough time for him lately.

"I’m concerned - and I like David Moyes and want him to do well, but you look at how close he came to getting the sack last season," said Reo-Coker.

"They then won the Europa Conference League, did some great recruitment in the summer and started well but the West Ham faithful are a hard bunch to please and losing to Everton and Olympiakos are big blows. As much as I want Moyes to do well, managers can be their own worst enemy."

Darren Bent moots Graham Potter for West Ham job

Speaking on talkSPORT this week, former Spurs striker Darren Bent urged Graham Potter for the West Ham job and believes he'd be perfect to succeed Moyes when he leaves.

“It would be interesting to see what type of manager they do want because I think Potter would be a great fit,” said Bent.

“With the players they’ve got, he would be an absolutely unbelievable fit.”

Potter was most recently sacked by Chelsea near the back end of last season, but did manage to secure some record-breaking league finishes with Brighton in his previous job. The Englishman is currently a free agent and readily available for hire, and if he isn't picked up before next year, you can see why Bent believes he'd be a great candidate.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana even said Potter is of the same "ilk" as both Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino.

“I'm sure Graham wouldn't want me comparing him with Jurgen Klopp or [Mauricio] Pochettino but he's of that ilk, the way he wants to play," said Lallana on Potter.

"Some of the tweaks he makes, he thinks about the game differently – differently to how I think about it but in such a great way."