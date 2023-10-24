There has been a suggestion that West Ham United could move to offload an "extremely tidy" player of theirs in the January transfer window.

Who could leave West Ham?

Hammers head coach David Moyes faces the prospect of losing many of his current squad in 2024, as a plethora of West Ham players look set to leave upon the expiry of their contracts next year. Indeed, Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals, Ben Johnson, Vladimir Coufal, Michail Antonio, Conor Coventry, Aaron Cresswell, Lukasz Fabianski and veteran defender Angelo Ogbonna's terms all run out in the next 10 months, though the likes of Soucek, Coufal and Antonio's deals contain further one-year options (West Ham contracts - Transfermarkt).

As such, the window's anticipated re-opening could represent an opportunity for West Ham, technical director Tim Steidten and sporting director Mark Noble to move on a few members of this crop and generate funds before they depart for nothing. This is especially true for the likes of Soucek, as reports suggest that the Czech Republic international could in fact be sold if terms over a new deal aren't agreed soon (Football Insider).

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Johnson, Coventry and Fornals will definitely leave when their contracts run out. The latter could even depart in January if Sevilla step up their interest, but West Ham are set to demand around £10 million (Claret & Hugh). There could be some serious changes afoot at the London Stadium pretty soon, with journalist Paul Brown now sharing an update on Cresswell and his particular situation.

The left-back, who has become more surplus behind Emerson despite his contribution in recent years, could leave in January too if his minutes in the first team don't pick up. That is according to journalist Paul Brown, who told GiveMeSport:

"It's possible that Aaron Cresswell leaves. At one time, he was a key part of this team and a guaranteed starter pretty much every week. That's not so much the case anymore.

"I think he probably still has a role to play this season, so it'll be interesting to see how many minutes he gets. I don't think he's particularly pushing to get out, but he is not getting any younger and will want to be playing for a team that can give him regular minutes.

"If he is not getting that by January, it may be best for all parties if he does make a move."

The Englishman has made over 330 appearances for West Ham in all competitions since joining from Ipswich Town, with journalist Sam Delaney once hailing the "extremely tidy" player.

"At left centre-back, he’s like a secret weapon, because he’s extremely tidy in defence but, usually, no one is expecting your centre-back to be a threat going forward," said Delaney to the U Irons podcast in 2021.

“He takes up that deep position on the left and receives balls from whoever’s playing at left wing-back and delivers beautiful crosses from there – which is not always a position that the opposition are ready for you to be attacking from."