West Ham United and manager David Moyes are said to be keeping tabs on "extraordinary" striker as Michail Antonio's future remains up in the air.

Who could West Ham sign next?

It was a productive summer transfer window for sporting director Mark Noble and technical transfer chief Tim Steidten, who managed to bring in James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus for a total of around £134 million. Ward-Prowse in particular has gone to impress under Moyes, but the state of West Ham's current squad means they may need to dip back into the market.

Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals, Ben Johnson, Vladimir Coufal, Antonio, Conor Coventry, Aaron Cresswell, Lukasz Fabianski and Angelo Ogbonna are all out of contract next year as things stand (Transfermarkt), while there is some uncertainty surrounding the futures of both Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma. As a result, West Ham are believed to be eyeing up a new defender, with Bayer Levekusen's Edmond Tapsoba and Man United centre-back Harry Maguire linked most recently.

The need for a new striker is also pretty prevalent, as Antonio's age and contract situation don't exactly make him a prime candidate to lead the line for Moyes in future seasons. There is also little faith in alternative option Danny Ings, who has played just 37 minutes in the Premier League so far this term.

Will West Ham replace Michail Antonio?

Reports suggest that West Ham could opt to replace Antonio soon, with Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy among the prime candidates. The Guinea striker, before his recent hamstring injury, started the Bundesliga season in scintillating form; scoring 14 goals in eight German top flight matches. However, he isn't the only option, as Dean Jones writes for TEAMtalk.

Sharing an Adam Hlozek transfer update, the reporter claims that Bayer Leverkusen's striker has found his way on to the West Ham target list as a possible Antonio replacement. It is believed Moyes and co are weighing up the possibility of signing a new forward, as Antonio's future is indeed in doubt. They did attempt to bring in the likes of Hugo Ekitike from PSG and Yuri Alberto from Corinthians in the summer, only for those prospective moves to fall through.

West Ham do have the option to extend Antonio's stay by another 12 months, but may need to consider the future, and we think Hlozek is an interesting option. The Czech Republic international, who would join a Czech contingent at West Ham made up of Coufal and Soucek (if they don't leave next year), has notched a goal and assist in the extremely limited game time he's had this season.

This isn't the first time Moyes has been considering a move for him, either, as 2021 reports claimed West Ham had held lengthy talks over signing him from Sparta Prague (90min).

"Adam is an extraordinary player," said agent Pavel Paska two years ago.

"Despite the injury he had an excellent season, he was able to make his mark even in matches at the European level. That's why I didn't really understand why he wasn't nominated for the match against Denmark, I can't think of any explanation for that decision."