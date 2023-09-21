West Ham United are reported to have already made a transfer decision for next summer concerning one "wonderful" player in David Moyes' squad.

The Irons have enjoyed a very productive beginning to their 2023/2024 Premier League season with three wins from their opening four matches.

Impressive victories over in-form Brighton, big-spending Chelsea and league newcomers Luton Town highlight the terrific job Moyes has done so far.

It took high-flying Man City to finally end their hot streak with Pep Guardiola's side beating them 3-1 at the London Stadium last weekend, courtesy of goals from Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland.

West Ham are fighting on multiple fronts yet again this term, as they gear up for another European campaign with the Europa League opener against Backa Tapola this evening.

Certain squad members, like Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez for example, have thrived under Moyes so far.

The former duo are being rewarded with the offer of fresh terms, while the latter - having only just arrived in the summer window - look to be very astute signings.

Who could leave West Ham?

It appears Moyes' best side is taking shape, and there are a few squad members who may have uncertain futures in east London.

The likes of Maxwel Cornet and Ben Johnson have struggled for game time under Moyes, with West Ham insider Sean Whetstone sharing an update on the latter player.

Johnson, who has been praised for some of his performances in recent years, now finds himself behind the likes of Vladimir Coufal and Thilo Kehrer in the pecking order.

6 foot 2.co.uk editor Whetstone, who has also contributed to insider website Claret & Hugh, says the 23-year-old "will be allowed to leave" next year upon the expiry of his contract.

He wrote on X: "Hammers Ben Johnson and Conor Coventry will NOT be offered new West Ham contracts and will both be allowed to leave as free agents next summer when their current agreements expire."

How good is Ben Johnson?

The England Under-21 international has been a player of real promise in recent seasons; contributing effectively for West Ham in parts over the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 seasons.

Johnson made his debut for the club against Man City all the way back in 2019, but it appears this will now be his final season in Claret and Blue.

Former assistant coach Stuart Pearce, speaking back in 2021, hailed the right-back as a "wonderful professional".

"The most important thing about Ben is whenever you pass him or meet him first thing in the morning, he's got a smile on his face. He takes in all the knowledge you can pass on to him," said Pearce.

"He's a wonderful professional to deal with and work with. We're very proud to have him out of our academy system as well, which is a real plus for us, especially with the connection to this club with the academy.

"I think he's just developing and getting better and better, and like with all young players, the more game time they have, the better they'll get, so I am delighted for the boy."