A "wonderful" West Ham United player is reportedly "ready to leave" after being left unhappy with the club's latest offer of a new contract.

West Ham contract news

In the last few weeks, David Moyes and the Hammers board have been attempting, and often succeeding to tie down their most important senior and young stars with new deals. Star winger Jarrod Bowen, who recently put pen to paper on a contract extension till 2030, has committed his long-term future at the London Stadium and looks set to remain for many years to come.

The England international was reportedly attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool, so this will come as a huge boost for West Ham, a fact not lost on Moyes who recently heralded the news.

“We’re delighted Jarrod has agreed a new deal. It’s a brilliant piece of business from the club to tie him down to a new long-term contract,” he said to the West Ham website.

“His goal in Prague will live long in the memory for everyone connected to West Ham – it’s given him a platform to go from strength to strength and we’re really reaping the benefits, he’s getting better and better. He’s a fantastic boy and an outstanding professional – I’m sure his positive progress will continue over the course of his new contract.”

The Irons also tied down promising young teenager Dan Rigge, coming as more brilliant news, but the same cannot be said for midfielder Tomas Soucek. The Czech Republic midfielder could apparently be sold in January if talks over an extension don't take a positive turn, with Football Insider recently claiming that discussions have stalled over the last year.

Midfielders Pablo Fornals and Conor Coventry also look likely to leave upon the expiry of their contracts next summer. Now, according to West Ham insider Claret & Hugh, young defender Ben Johnson can be added to the list of 2024 departees.

They claim that the Englishman is "ready to leave" east London after being left unhappy over West Ham's latest new contract offer. Johnson, despite "wanting to stay", will apparently quit the club along with Coventry. He's likely to remain until the summer unless West Ham sign another full-back in January.

Ben Johnson's style of play Plays the ball off the ground often Likes to play long balls Likes to cross

The 23-year-old, who's started just one EFL Cup match this season, has been praised for his contribution in past seasons by former West Ham coach and ex-England international Stuart Pearce.

"The most important thing about Ben is whenever you pass him or meet him first thing in the morning, he's got a smile on his face. He takes in all the knowledge you can pass on to him," said Pearce.

"He's a wonderful professional to deal with and work with. We're very proud to have him out of our academy system as well, which is a real plus for us, especially with the connection to this club with the academy.

"I think he's just developing and getting better and better, and like with all young players, the more game time they have, the better they'll get, so I am delighted for the boy."