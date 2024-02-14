West Ham United could be handed the chance to replace head coach David Moyes with a "very underrated" manager who's won multiple league titles.

West Ham looking at Moyes alternatives

The Hammers boss is under-fire after a dismal start to 2024, with West Ham failing to win a single game in all competitions thus far.

Their poor run of form was further exacerbated by West Ham's 6-0 hammering at home to Arsenal last weekend. Supporters made their feelings known by fleeing the London Stadium in their thousands, and with Moyes' contract expiring this summer, many feel change is needed in the dugout.

West Ham started the season brightly after their Europa Conference League triumph in Prague last year, but this run has reminded some fans of the club's lacklustre 2022/2023 league campaign where they flirted with relegation.

The Irons hierarchy are thought to have postponed contract renewal talks with Moyes as they decide what to do next (Jason Burt), and while the tactician remaining beyond this season is still possible, technical director Tim Steidten will be looking at other options as well.

West Ham league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 22/23 6th 21/22 7th 20/21 16th 19/20

“A new deal for Moyes is not close,” said club insider ExWHUemployee this week (via West Ham Way).

“Results and performances have put any planned talks back, and the manager of course has been warned things must improve fast. The objective was to retain Moyes, and the club are known to want to stay loyal to the manager. However, we can confirm options are being assessed. Tim Steidten will be looking at alternatives as the club plan ahead, although that is to be expected.”

There have been a few names linked in the last week, including the likes of Lille boss Paulo Fonseca and free agent Graham Potter, but appears another name in former PSG manager Christophe Galtier could enter the frame.

West Ham could also be offered Galtier

The Frenchman would be a controversial one given his acquitted court case, but the two-time Ligue 1 winner may apparently be an option.

West Ham are set to be offered Galtier as a replacement for Moyes, according to Claret & Hugh writer and insider Sean Whetstone.

"The Hammers could also be offered Frenchman Christophe Galtier who is currently in charge of Qatar Stars League outfit Al-Duhail," wrote Whetstone on X.

"He had previously been at PSG in 2023 where he replaced Mauricio Pochettino parting ways with the club a year later. Earlier he had managed St Etienne, Nice and Lille."

The 57-year-old has also been called "very underrated" outside of France.