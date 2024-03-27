West Ham have been told they could hire a "phenomenal" David Moyes replacement in a manager who's done fantastically in the dugout this season.

Moyes yet to sign new West Ham deal

Following a memorable few seasons at West Ham, where he led the Hammers to their first major trophy since the 1980s, Moyes is ever closer to bidding farewell with no extension signed as things stand.

Moyes himself claimed an offer was on the table for him to remain at West Ham beyond 23/24, but this has since been refuted by reliable club insiders like ExWHUemployee.

“There have been provisional talks over a new deal for David Moyes,” stated Ex. “However, I’ve been advised that at no point it’s been put forward for signing. The manager possibly was referring to an agreement but that’s provisional, but not in front of him to sign.

West Ham's league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 22/23 6th 21/22 7th 20/21 16th 19/20

“It’s understood that any decision by the board as to whether to offer him an extension will be made at the end of the season, following a review on how the season pans out.”

West Ham are making contingency plans behind-the-scenes in case they decide to part company. A range of top coaches from across Europe have been linked with the post.

Indeed, technical director Tim Steidten is believed to be an admirer of Feyenoord boss Arne Slot among others, while the likes of Graham Potter and Julen Lopetegui remain readily-available for hire after leaving their last jobs.

Whoever comes in to replace Moyes will have a tough act to follow, with the Scotsman guiding West Ham through successive European qualification campaigns. Moyes also helped West Ham on their way to an historic Conference League triumph in Prague last year, but there have been some concerns over both the club's style of play and lack of imposing league form since 2022.

Darren Bent thinks West Ham could go for Kieran McKenna

Speaking on Ben Foster's YouTube channel this week, talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent has endorsed a West Ham move for Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna.

The 37-year-old could see his side secure a climb to the Premier League after an impressive campaign, with Ipswich just a point behind Leeds United as they chase an automatic promotion place.

"He’s been phenomenal, and if Ipswich don’t go up… There’s so many people that would take him I think," said Bent. "West Ham potentially with David Moyes. There’s so many options.”

A young and promising tactician, there is reason to believe he could do well at West Ham, with former Leeds boss Simon Grayson saying he should be a contender for Championship manager of the year.

“The Manager of the Year award shouldn't always go to whoever wins the league. There are managers with limited resources that do so well, and for that reason, Kieran McKenna would be my choice."