West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan is "likely" to go in the direction of an "exceptional" manager after "productive" talks, on one condition.

Reliable news outlets are reporting that manager David Moyes is increasingly likely to leave the London Stadium after four memorable years back in charge.

The Scotsman's job has been nothing short of incredible, having steered West Ham away from relegation in 2019/2020 to then massively overachieve. Indeed, the Irons qualified for Europe in each of Moyes' full campaigns thereafter till now, sealing record-high league finishes, which was something nobody could've predicted.

The highlight of his tenure was West Ham winning the Conference League in Prague last year, their first major piece of silverware since the 1980s. When Moyes departs, he will go down as a club legend in his own right, but there have also been some bumps along the way.

West Ham's league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 2022/2023 7th 2021/2022 6th 2020/2021 16th 2019/2020

Domestically, the east Londoners flirted with relegation last campaign and supporters have grown disenchanted with the former Everton boss' style of play. Many now believe change is needed, with West Ham looking set to oblige, according to reliable media sources like Jacob Steinberg.

A few candidates to succeed Moyes have been interviewed already, as per whispers in the press, and one of them is Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim. The 39-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of Europe's most exciting young managers, was pictured boarding a jet for talks with West Ham on Monday.

The plane has since returned to Portugal after this first round of negotiations, but reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has since claimed Amorim discussions with West Ham are unlikely to advance any further.

Alternative options are now being assessed, and it is believed former Wolves, Sevilla, Spain and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is a sure-fire candidate.

Sullivan "likely" to favour Lopetegui after "productive" West Ham talks

According to another report from Steinberg in The Guardian, West Ham have held "productive" talks with Lopetegui over replacing Moyes, and it's added that co-chairman Sulllivan is personally "likely" to hire him if he ignores other board members advising him against the move.

The Spaniard steered Wolves away from relegation at the end of 2022/2023 but later left after growing frustrated with the club's transfer policy. Lopetegui's experience both in England and at the very top level is an enticing draw for Sullivan, with Man City manager Pep Guardiola also calling him an "exceptional" person.