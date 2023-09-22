West Ham United insider ExWHUemployee has claimed that a "sensational" player is eager to sign for manager David Moyes.

Who have West Ham signed 2023?

The east Londoners enjoyed a productive summer transfer window overall; sealing deals for Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus.for a total fee of £134 million.

West Ham were forced to part company with ex-star player Declan Rice, though, who joined Arsenal for a record-breaking £105 million. Following the 24-year-old's departure, the Irons also let go of Gianluca Scamacca, Nikola Vlasic and Arthur Masuaku.

So far, Moyes and the board have been justified in their decisions, as the club are starting this Premier League season in very bright fashion. It took European champions Man City to end their unbeaten streak last weekend, with West Ham tasting victory in three of their opening five top flight matches so far.

The Hammers are also off to a flyer in their Europa League campaign, beating Serbian super league side Baska Topola 3-1 courtesy of goals from Nemanja Petrovic (OG), Mohammed Kudus and Tomas Soucek.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

However, despite their fine start to the new campaign, there have been reports that Moyes could move to strengthen further forward. Despite a late summer deadline day push for PSG striker Hugo Ekitike, West Ham couldn't quite get a deal over the line, and it is believed they will try yet again for a number nine in January.

Meanwhile, a move for free agent Jesse Lingard is still on the cards, with the Englishman training at Rush Green in a bid to both up his fitness and prove his worth to Moyes.

There were suggestions that his re-signing is unlikely, but reliable club insider Ex has shared an update hinting that Lingard's return is still possible. Speaking to The West Ham Way, Ex also claims that the 30-year-old is also very keen on putting pen to paper after his release by Nottingham Forest in June.

“The situation with Lingard is that he is still proving his fitness, although this has to be resolved soon,” stated the club insider.

“At the end of the day it needs concluding either way as it is costing the club money – with travel, accommodation etc. A decision will come soon, and we know that the player wants the deal. However, the club don’t want to pay until he’s available for selection.”

How good is Jesse Lingard?

The midfielder dazzled on loan at West Ham in 2021, scoring nine goals and assisting four others in 16 top flight starts.

"He (Lingard) looked like someone going nowhere but he’s been sensational at West Ham," said Nigel Winterburn to The Sun in the summer of 2021. "I think there’s a conversation to be had at Man Utd as to whether he’d fit back into their plans.

"If not, he’s had this success at West Ham, so I don’t know why he’d want to sign elsewhere. He knows the club, so I think West Ham would be favourites to sign him.”

If Moyes opts to re-sign the Englishman, it will be interesting to see if he does indeed make a success of a second chance in east London.