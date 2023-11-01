It has been suggested that one West Ham United player may be holding manager David Moyes back, with pressure mounting on the Irons boss.

David Moyes in danger of West Ham sack

The Scotsman lead West Ham to their first major trophy since 1980 and first European honour since the 1960s with an historic Europa Conference League triumph in Prague last season. West Ham enjoyed a night to remember after Jarrod Bowen's match-clinching last gasp strike etched Moyes' Hammers side into folklore.

Overall, Moyes has been praised for his impact as an "integral" figure who prevented a West Ham "nosedive", having lead them to consecutive European qualification spots while arguably overachieving in past seasons.

"You look at the three or four seasons that he’s been back he took them out of a nose dive, then he puts them six, then he puts them seventh, then he wins a European competition after being in a European Cup semi-final the previous year," said talkSPORT's Simon Jordan on Moyes in October.

"They’ve learned their lessons with David in terms of players that they’ve bought, the clubs making money. There’s a lot about West Ham now that you have to look at and say that’s a pretty decent football club now, it’s punching quite hard. I think all things lead to the stability and solidity and achievements of West Ham, not on his own but David has been integral to that."

However, West Ham were battling relegation for a large portion of last season domestically, and a torrid last 10 days has lead to reports that Moyes is facing the West Ham axe if things don't improve. The east Londoners face off against Declan Rice's Arsenal this afternoon in a bid to resurrect their form and challenge for another trophy.

Losses to Aston Villa, Olympiacos and Everton in their last three matches have perhaps highlighted the need to strengthen in key areas, with Moyes now told who may be holding him back at West Ham.

Gabriel Agbonlahor criticises Antonio

Speaking to Football Insider, talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has criticised Michail Antonio for his lack of potency going forward and suggests West Ham need to sign a proven goalscorer in the Jamaican's stead.

“I think Michail Antonio was poor in the game against Villa," said Agbonlahor.

"He’s not scoring enough goals. Villa have got Watkins, but by comparison, West Ham are missing firepower. They’re relying on Danny Ings and Antonio. Kudus is a good player, and so are Paqueta, Bowen, Benrahma. But they’re missing a clinical striker down the middle. That’s what West Ham, and a couple of other clubs, are crying out for. West Ham have struggled with it for years.”

Antonio has started all ten of West Ham's league games so far, scoring two goals, which has apparently done him enough to earn a new contract at the London Stadium. Indeed, reports suggest that West Ham are in talks with Antonio over fresh terms, despite Agbonlahor's doubts surrounding his capabilities going forward.