After a solid start, West Ham United have struggled for form as of late with defeats against Everton and Brentford summing up a month to forget for David Moyes’ side. Their initial form means that they’re still clear of any relegation troubles, but the Hammers will want to get back on track as soon as possible to ensure that remains the case.

The defeat on Saturday will have left Moyes the most frustrated, given that his side took a 2-1 lead before capitulating and ending the day on the wrong end of a 3-2 loss. On a run to forget, one particular pundit has delivered his verdict on the managerial situation at the club.

David Moyes contract latest

As things stand, Moyes’ contract is set to come to an end next summer when West Ham may well be looking to start a new chapter in their history, with reports suggesting that West Ham have put contract talks with Moyes on hold until later in the season. If this is to be it for the Scot at the London Stadium, then he will undoubtedly receive the farewell of a hero, as when Moyes came in, survival and mid-table comforts were the expectations.

Years later, he has more than exceeded those by winning a European trophy and overseeing Europa League qualification.

With plenty of credit in the bank, pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor believes that Moyes should be offered a new contract at West Ham. After hearing the recent update, the former Aston Villa striker told Football Insider:

“I think they have to give him a new contract. It’s disgraceful if they don’t. He’s just won them their first trophy in many years, they’re in and around the top seven fighting – I don’t see why he wouldn’t get a new deal.

“The West Ham fans were complaining at the start of the season, but then they picked up and they look like a good team. I think they have to give him a new deal. With what he’s done for the club, it’s huge, he deserves one.”

The ball could yet be in Moyes’ court when it comes to renewing his current West Ham deal. The veteran manager has built the Hammers into a side capable of not only staying up but a side looking to challenge for the European places in the Premier League. Now in a position to welcome talents as impressive as Mohammed Kudus, too, Moyes could be leaving the club at arguably the highest point of their recent history.

If West Ham fail to negotiate a new deal or decide against one with their current boss, then they will be left with no choice but to go on the hunt for someone to lead a new era at the club. As things stand, it remains to be seen just who that new appointment could be, with a lot left to change until the end of the current campaign. For now, West Ham may just be focused on ensuring that Moyes continues his job over the coming months.