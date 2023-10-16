West Ham United boss David Moyes is reportedly keen to strengthen his squad in January and could have a plausible opportunity to bolster one key position, according to reports.

According to a West Ham contract update on Lucas Paqueta from TEAMtalk, the Hammers are believed to be keen to offer midfielder Lucas Paqueta a new deal to try and stave off interest from Manchester City in his services. Paqueta has been extensively linked with a move to Manchester City over the last few months and had a release clause of £85 million included in his current terms. On the other hand, England international Kalvin Phillips has been touted with a potential switch in the opposite direction and a swap deal involving both players hasn't been ruled out as a possibility by the outlet.

Football Insider have shared a Tomas Soucek transfer update, claiming that the in-form West Ham midfielder is a target for Inter Milan; however, the Hammers are believed to be trying to step up talks to tie the Czechia international to a new contract. Moyes is a huge fan of Soucek and views him as an important member of his squad at the London Stadium. As per the report, the 28-year-old is likely to ask for a wage hike that would align him with the top earners in east London moving forward.

Meanwhile, in conversation with The Footballer’s Football Podcast cited via The Evening Standard, West Ham striker Michail Antonio is still baffled over James Ward Prowse's omission from the England squad by Gareth Southgate. Antonio said:

"I am upset with Southgate. The stats say that Ward-Prowse is doing everything week in week out to play for England so it is mad he has not been picked. I think that when you are playing at your best you should be rewarded and for me that is England. He has been unbelievable. I understand managers like to pick players they trust, but he has got players in there who are not even playing. I do not like that."

James Ward-Prowse statistics 2023/24 - all competitions Appearances: 10 Goals: 2 Assists: 7 Ward-Prowse's performance breakdown and key statistics: 2023/24 (WhoScored) Shots per Premier League game: 1.3 Key passes per Premier League game: 2.1 Pass success rate in the Premier League: 90.6%

According to a West Ham transfer update from Spain, Atletico Mineiro left-back Guilherme Arana is someone the Hammers are now determined to formalize their interest in come January after initial reports emerged of a scouting trip over the weekend by Irons' chiefs. They must have liked what they saw because they are reportedly now ready to proceed forward to try and land the Brazil international, who would be allowed to depart from his current employers if they received a suitable offer for his services.

In 2023, Arana has made 20 appearances across all competitions for Atletico Mineiro, registering one assist in the process (Arana statistics - Transfermarkt).

Labelled "spectacular" by former Brazil Under-23 coach Andre Jardine, Arana could help to ease the workload handled by Emerson Palmieri and Aaron Cresswell on the left-hand side of defence if the Hammers can strike a deal to sign the full-back.