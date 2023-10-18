West Ham United will be "front of the queue" to sign a "dictating" player in the January transfer window, according to reports this week.

Who will West Ham sign in January?

David Moyes and the Hammers have enjoyed an excellent start to the new Premier League season, winning four out of a possible eight league games so far. Impressive victories against the likes of Chelsea and in-form Brighton have displayed their brilliance as a very hard to beat side, with just Man City and Liverpool able to defeat Moyes' men this early in the campaign. West Ham's record-breaking European run is also something to be praised, as they're undefeated in their last 17 encounters outside of England.

Regardless, it is still believed Moyes, technical director Tim Steidten and sporting director Mark Noble are plotting ways to reinforce the Irons squad this winter. Amid doubts over the futures of defensive duo Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma, a new centre-back could come through the London Stadium doors. Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba and AC Milan ace Malick Thiaw have been linked with moves to West Ham most recently, while they could also sign a new left-back like Chelsea starlet Ian Maatsen (TEAMtalk).

An injury to striker Michail Antonio would spell trouble for Moyes as well, prompting reports of a potential striker move. Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy, who's racked up a quite incredible 13 league goals in just seven domestic outings already, is one name rumoured to be on the West Ham agenda for 2024.

Going back to the centre-back position, West Ham were targeting Man United defender Harry Maguire in the summer, but after a move fell through, they opted instead to sign Greek star Konstantinos Mavropanos. Maguire, who's an established player at international level with England, hasn't quite enjoyed the same form at club level over the last year.

Starting just one league game under Erik ten Hag this season, the £200,000-per-week ace has been subject to fierce criticism and may well opt to leave Old Trafford if his fortunes don't improve. This is where West Ham come in, as a report by Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke shares the latest Maguire transfer update.

It is now believed the Irons are in pole position and will be "front of the queue" for his signing, if Maguire does in fact decide to leave in January. Any deal will likely be an initial loan, but a transfer will be "hard" to facilitate given the defender's stance on leaving mid-season and his sky-high salary. Despite his questionable form in parts, Maguire has been praised by United's manager for his "dictating" style of play.

Harry Maguire's style of play Likes to play long balls Indirect set-piece threat

"Definitely. I'm really happy with the progress that Harry is making in this moment," said Ten Hag to the press in March.

"He's more dominant and dictating, he's taking more initiative on the training pitch and I think also in the Real Betis game, he showed leadership, especially in those aspects of initiative and dictating of the game."