There has been a "new" update on West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen and a proposed contract extension at the London Stadium.

Latest West Ham news

David Moyes and his Hammers side have started the new Premier League campaign in fine fashion overall; sealing impressive wins over big-spending Chelsea, high-flying Brighton and newly-promoted Luton Town.

Building upon their Europa Conference League triumph last season, some of West Ham's summer arrivals have quickly taken to life in east London.

Midfielders Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse perform as if they've been at the club for years, while Ghana star Mohammed Kudus arrives with an exciting reputation.

West Ham recorded their first defeat of the season on Saturday as European champions Man City clinched a 3-1 win courtesy of goals from Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland.

However, given they're arguably the best side on the continent right now, supporters can forgive Moyes' side and look forward to their next league game away to Liverpool.

Jarrod Bowen new contract

One of West Ham's star players has been England winger Bowen, who has racked up three goals and one assist in just five league appearances so far.

The 26-year-old struggled in parts last campaign but has since returned to form; dazzling as one of West Ham's main attacking outlets alongside Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio.

Antonio has reportedly already signed a new deal at West Ham, and the Irons are apparently really pushing to tie down Bowen on top of him.

That is according to Irons reporter Toby Cudworth, who writes on X and in a co-wrote article for 90min that a fresh terms are on the cards for Bowen.

West Ham are apparently confident they can get him to sign and remain "hopeful" of him putting pen to paper as "negotiations continue".

"NEW: West Ham hopeful Jarrod Bowen will sign contract extension as negotiations continue," wrote Cudworth on X.

"Current deal runs out in the summer of 2025, incredibly he has only missed 2 PL games since joining in January 2020."

For 90min, Cudworth writes with fellow reporter Graeme Bailey that West Ham are working hard to seal a new and improved deal for Bowen.

How good is Jarrod Bowen?

The former Hull City star has been a revelation since joining West Ham in January 2020.

Over his 163 appearances in all competitions, Bowen has 43 goals and 32 assists to his name, with Sky pundit Paul Merson also branding him "outstanding" and "underrated".

“Jarrod Bowen is someone who got recognition on the grandest stage recently as he made his England debut, but I still believe he’s underrated,” Merson said to Sports Keeda last summer.

“He’s an outstanding player and has gone from strength to strength since swapping Hull City for West Ham – I can’t believe it took so much time for Gareth Southgate to call him up.

“When West Ham have a big game coming up, he’s a player – along with Declan Rice – who gets rested and that just shows how much he’s grown in stature. Come to think of it, he reminds me of a forward version of James Milner – reliable, honest and works his socks off for the team."