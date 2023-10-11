West Ham have agreed another long-term contract after Jarrod Bowen with one teenager "tipped" for David Moyes' first team soon.

Jarrod Bowen signs new West Ham deal

The Hammers were gifted with some excellent news this week as star winger Bowen put pen to paper on fresh terms with West Ham. His brilliant early-season form, and rejuvenation throughout 2023, has resulted in a new and improved contract till 2030 and one which will take Bowen into this 30s with the club - provided they don't sell for a large transfer fee in the next few years.

It's been quite the week for Moyes' favourite, who was also called up by Gareth Southgate for England's upcoming friendly against Australia and Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy. Bowen is currently West Ham's top scorer this season, coming after he made history last term with his Europa Conference League-winning goal against Fiorentina in Prague. The future is looking bright for the ex-Hull City star, who recently expressed his delight at penning a new seven-year contract at the London Stadium.

“I’m so pleased to have signed a new long-term contract at West Ham,” Bowen said. "Everyone knows what this Club means to me, so committing my future until 2030 means so much to me and my family. I’ve loved every minute of my time here.

"Winning the Europa Conference League in Prague was an amazing moment, scoring the winner in the last minute will be something I’ll cherish forever. It’s left us all wanting that feeling again and again – we want to create more memories together, for our fantastic fans, and for this fantastic Football Club.”

West Ham contract news - Dan Rigge

Other players to have been linked with penning new deals are Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals and Vladimir Coufal - who are all heading into the final six months of their current contracts. Striker Michail Antonio has also signed a contract extension at West Ham, with Moyes and technical director Tim Steidten seemingly making big decisions behind-the-scenes.

Youngsters like Ben Johnson and Conor Coventry haven't been so lucky though, as some West Ham transfer news in recent weeks has suggested that they will be allowed to leave when their deals expire next year. Another starlet who appears to be impressing Moyes, though, is 17-year-old teenage sensation Dan Rigge.

The midfielder, who is "highly regarded" at West Ham, has now agreed a new long-term deal after Bowen and is "being tipped to push" for Moyes' first team in the near future (Football Insider). The England youth international was apparently attracting interest from many clubs, but has now officially pledged his future with the west Londoners.

Following a reported "breakthrough" in talks, it is believed Rigge and West Ham reached a full agreement on terms before the official club announcement yesterday, which comes as more good news for West Ham given just how highly rated he is.