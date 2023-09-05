Highlights Jarrod Bowen has been on fire in the early stages of West Ham's season.

However, one of David Moyes' new signings deserves a shoutout for his form after arriving.

He's registered four goal involvements in just three games for his new side.

West Ham United's 2022/23 campaign was characterised by highs and lows, with David Moyes' outfit failing to replicate the imperious league form that had resulted in successive European campaigns.

Indeed, the Hammers actually got sucked into the battle at the pit of the Premier League table at the season's midpoint and Moyes fell under heavy scrutiny, even believed to be one match away from the sack back in February, though they dispatched Nottingham Forest 4-0 in that decisive fixture.

Improved form at the season's business end was cherry-topped with a sensational triumph in the Europa Conference League, and despite selling midfield centrepiece Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m in July, West Ham have started the current campaign in fine fettle.

How are West Ham getting on this season?

While many of an Irons affiliation will have been concerned by Rice's departure, with the 24-year-old heralded as a "monster" by ESPN's David Cartlidge for his feats, the club have responded convincingly in the summer market to retain a position of strength.

Having welcomed the first-team additions of Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Konstantinos Mavropanos, Moyes has reinvested from Rice's sale astutely.

The early-season signs are promising, with three wins and a draw to commence the campaign - including victories over Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion - placing the east London outfit in fourth place after as the season pauses for the first international break.

The Athletic's Roshane Thomas has praised the "great start to the season", and while the ever-impressive Jarrod Bowen has stolen the headlines with his prolific exploits over the past month, it is one of the squad's fresh faces who has truly stolen the show thus far; James Ward-Prowse.

How good has James Ward-Prowse been at West Ham?

Signed from relegated Southampton for £30m in August, Ward-Prowse arrived with a weight of expectation after performing so admirably as the Saints' captain, making 410 appearances, scoring 55 goals and supplying 54 assists.

Renowned as a "set-piece master" - as has been said by stadium announcer Maximiliano Bretos - Ward-Prowse has been the fulcrum of Southampton's efforts for numerous years, and while the club have fallen into the second tier, he can hold his head high after sustained performances of merit.

James Ward-Prowse @ West Ham in numbers 3 games 1 goal 3 assists 6.7 ball recoveries per game 2 interceptions per game

All stats via Sofascore.

Arriving at West Ham, Moyes lauded the 28-year-old's "leadership qualities" and technicality, confirming that he would play a big role in the years to come after such splendid work on the south coast

And in the maiden stage of his career in claret, Ward-Prowse has tantalised a starring position, having already netted his first goal and laid off three assists across his first three outings.

Having been praised for his "world-class" qualities by former Southampton manager Nathan Jones, Ward-Prowse ranks among the top 8% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 16% for assists and the top 14% for interceptions per 90, as per FBref, highlighting a dynamic, all-incorporating skill set to provide his squad with quality from multiple angles.

Such talent is showcased through his remarkable free-kick ability, with his 17 goals scored from direct free-kicks bettered only by David Beckham's 18 - the way things are going, the Portsmouth-born ace will likely surpass that tally this term.

Bowen has indeed been the starring presence so far this season, scoring three goals and registering an assist across four games, hailed for his “outstanding” form by journalist Josh Bunting, but while he has been the focal point in offensive movements, it is the £115k-per-week Ward-Prowse who has been the engine to charge the churning Hammers machine.

With his superlative passing skills, tenacious defensive application and metronomic conduit-like presence between defence and attack, Ward-Prowse has risen to the fore already under Moyes' stewardship, and now with a framework to build from, could star in a fantastic season for his new, ambitious outfit.