Journalist Dean Jones has shared some imminent news on a possible Jesse Lingard transfer decision at West Ham United.

Who have West Ham signed 2023?

The summer signings of Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, ex-Southampton star James Ward-Prowse, defender Konstantinos Mavropanos and the highly-rated Mohammed Kudus have bolstered manager David Moyes options to no end.

West Ham's quartet of new arrivals come in for around £119 million, coming after they sold Declan Rice, Gianluca Scamacca, Nikola Vlasic and Arthur Masuaku for a grand total of £134 million.

So far, these off-field calls have been totally justified, as Moyes's side currently sit fourth in the Premier League table with three wins out of their opening four league games.

West Ham's impressive victories over Brighton, Chelsea and Luton Town showcase the real promise of this side after last season's unexpected UEFA Europa Conference League triumph in Prague.

Reports have also suggested that the east Londoners could move to re-sign former star Lingard as a free agent, coming after he left Nottingham Forest in late June.

Will West Ham sign Jesse Lingard?

The 30-year-old has been training with West Ham recently, both in a bid to improve his fitness and display his full ability on a sort of trial basis.

Lingard featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Ipswich Town last week, which ended 1-1, and it is believed he impressed in flashes before being subbed off.

Moyes provided a small update on the midfielder to talkSPORT this week, refusing to rule out the possiblity of a short-term contract.

“Jesse has trained with us for three weeks and he’s improved greatly from when he first came in," said Moyes.

“He’s in really good condition – much better condition than he was when he first came in. I have to say, when Jesse joined us two years ago I think he scored nine goals in 15 games and was probably the difference between us getting into Europe for the first time.

“I want to give him every opportunity to get himself back in condition and see how he does."

Speaking to GiveMeSport in the last few days, reporter Jones has shared his own update on Lingard and West Ham.

He says a decision could now be made imminently, after hearing news from a "contact" of his at the London Stadium.

"They're making a very full assessment of it," said Jones.

"Obviously, they've been getting a close-up look at him in training and also in games behind closed doors. I don't think a decision is very far away and it might even be at the back end of this week.

"One contact was saying that West Ham might make up their mind on what they do with Lingard. There isn't a rush on it, but the longer it drags on, the more uncertainty it causes and the more of an issue it potentially becomes over why he hasn't signed a contract."

The former Man United star scored nine goals and assisted four others in 16 league starts during a 2021 loan spell at West Ham. If he can rediscover that kind of form, Lingard could prove a real asset for Moyes ahead of a long season.