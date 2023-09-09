David Moyes has shared an official update on the possibility of West Ham United re-signing former star Jesse Lingard outside of the transfer window.

Who have West Ham signed 2023?

West Ham brought in Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Konstatinos Mavropanos, Mohammed Kudus and Andy Irving over the summer; spending around £118 million in total on the new arrivals.

While the latter player was loaned back out to Austria Klagenfurt as part of an affiliate arrangement between the clubs, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Mavropanos and Kudus come in to bolster Moyes' senior squad.

The quartet come to east London ahead of a long and congested Premier League campaign, where West Ham will also be competing in the UEFA Europa League after their unprecedented Conference League triumph In Prague last season.

So far, Moyes' side have begun in superb fashion; remaining unbeaten while clinching impressive victories in three of their last four top flight encounters prior to the international break.

West Ham put in-form Brighton, big-spending Chelsea and newly-promoted Luton Town to the sword, with their only dropped points coming away to Bournemouth on the opening weekend.

Despite their very promising start, reports in the last week have claimed that Moyes and co could bolster their ranks further by re-signing ex-star Lingard on a short-term deal.

Will West Ham sign Jesse Lingard?

The 30-year-old was released by Nottingham Forest upon the expiry of his contract in June; leaving him without a club and able to sign with any interested side on a Bosman.

Lingard spent the first half of 2021 on a six-month loan at West Ham, where he thrived under Moyes; scoring nine goals and assisting four others over 16 Premier League starts.

The attacker has been training at Rush Green on a sort of trial basis lately and featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Ipswich Town earlier this week.

He apparently impressed in flashes but later eased out of the game, mainly due to his fitness level, with Lingard now attempting to get regain his sharpness and do enough to impress the West Ham hierarchy.

Speaking to the media recently, as relayed by The West Ham Way, Moyes has shared an update on the possibility of West Ham re-signing the Englishman.

Indeed, Lingard has apparently been working very hard in training at Rush Green, with Moyes praising his "great attitude" behind-the-scenes.

On the prospect of West Ham offering him a contract, the Irons head coach had this to say:

“Jesse’s doing quite well and he’s getting his shape back,” stated the Scotsman.

“But there will be no discussion on Jesse yet. When we’re ready, we will do; but he’s working hard and he’s shown a great attitude to his work.”

How good is Jesse Lingard?

This time two years ago, Lingard was just coming off the back of his exceptional stint at the London Stadium.

The player's form and sensational goals/assists return attracted major praise, including from Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn.

“He (Lingard) looked like someone going nowhere but he’s been sensational at West Ham," said Nigel Winterburn to The Sun in the summer of 2021.

"I think there’s a conversation to be had at Man Utd as to whether he’d fit back into their plans.

“If not, he’s had this success at West Ham, so I don’t know why he’d want to sign elsewhere. He knows the club, so I think West Ham would be favourites to sign him.”