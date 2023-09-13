West Ham United manager David Moyes, in an admission this week, says one player has "improved greatly" in training at Rush Green.

How are West Ham doing?

The Irons have started this 2023/2024 Premier League season with real gusto; winning three out of their opening four top flight matches prior to this international break.

Impressive victories over the likes of in-form Brighton, who they convincingly beat 3-1 at the Amex, and big-spending Chelsea have proven West Ham right not to part company with Moyes so far.

Reports over the summer indicated that the Scotsman's future was in doubt after a period of transfer inactivity, but their recent performances have showcased that Moyes could still do a job at the London Stadium.

West Ham clinched their first ever European trophy since 1965 and first piece of silverware overall since the 1980s with last season's Europa Conference League triumph in Prague.

Some supporters, at the time, could be forgiven for thinking that Moyes should've bowed out there and then to end his tenure on a high - but the West Ham manager is so far proving them wrong.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

After bringing Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus to east London over the summer, rumours have circulated of a possible return for free agent Jesse Lingard.

The 30-year-old is free to sign for any interested club outside of the transfer window after leaving Nottingham Forest in late June, and he has been training with West Ham on a sort-of trial basis.

Lingard has been working to build his fitness up and featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Ipswich Town last week; a match which ended 1-1.

The Englishman was taken off soon before the final whistle after fading out of the game, but he did manage to impress in flashes.

There have been few updates since on the possibility of Lingard re-signing for West Ham, coming after he dazzled on a 2021 loan spell; scoring nine goals and assisting four others in 16 starts at the time.

Moyes, speaking to talkSPORT this week, has shared an update on the player and says that he's improved massively in training.

“Jesse has trained with us for three weeks and he’s improved greatly from when he first came in," said Moyes to the Sports Breakfast Show with Ally McCoist and Andy Townsend.

“He’s in really good condition – much better condition than he was when he first came in. I have to say, when Jesse joined us two years ago I think he scored nine goals in 15 games and was probably the difference between us getting into Europe for the first time.

“I want to give him every opportunity to get himself back in condition and see how he does. So there’s no real update on it at the moment, just to say that he’s back and getting much closer to the levels of fitness where you’d hope he would be.”

Lingard was once a Man United academy graduate, and upon returning from his 2021 West Ham spell, he ultimately failed to work his way back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans.

A regrettable one-year stay at Forest followed, with time now running out for the midfielder to resurrect his career.