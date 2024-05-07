West Ham United chiefs think an "incredible" player is certain to follow manager David Moyes out the exit door this summer, with Julen Lopetegui widely expected to replace the Scotsman.

Lopetegui agrees to replace Moyes at West Ham

Widespread reports, including a confirmation from reliable transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, have shared that Lopetegui has already agreed terms to become the new West Ham manager after Moyes' contract expires on June 30.

Yesterday, West Ham also announced that Moyes won't be in charge next season, putting an end to the speculation surrounding his position and allowing supporters to give him a proper send-off after a few memorable seasons.

During his tenure, Moyes has transformed the Irons from a relegation-threatened side into European contenders, with West Ham also winning the Europa Conference League last year - putting an end to around 40 years without major silverware.

However, concerns have surrounded the 60-year-old's suitability moving forward, with a large section of supporters expressing disdain for West Ham's style of play under Moyes over the season.

West Ham's worst results under Moyes in all competitions this season Chelsea 5-0 West Ham West Ham 0-6 Arsenal Liverpool 5-1 West Ham Fulham 5-0 West Ham Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham

Their fragility at the back is evident. Only Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United - the Premier League's bottom three sides - have conceded more goals than West Ham this season. They only need to concede one more league goal to surpass the 70 they leaked under Avram Grant in 2010/2011, a season which saw them finish 20th and relegated.

The departure of Moyes may bring mixed feelings, and his last game will undoubtedly be an emotional occasion, taking into account the overwhelming positives of his overall tenure. West Ham will soon be in the midst of what will be a crucial first summer without Moyes, as many new signings could be needed in key areas, with players ageing, out of contract and Lopetegui set for a few key decisions.

Star midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who West Ham signed for a club-record £51 million in 2022, is one of the big names linked with a high-profile departure.

West Ham think Paqueta is certain to leave with Moyes this summer

According to GiveMeSport, the Hammers are anticipating the loss of their pivotal Brazilian amid continued interest from Man City.

Indeed, it is believed West Ham chiefs think Paqueta will be joining Moyes out the exit door this summer, with Pep Guardiola's side maintaining their fondness for him after cancelling a bid last year.

The former Lyon star's contract includes a seismic release clause, so his sale could boost Lopetegui's funds in a bid to freshen the squad, but his quality would undoubtedly be a major loss.

“He’s incredible, honestly, he’s absolutely incredible,” Declan Rice said on Paqueta in 2023.

“It’s obviously taken him a while to settle into the Premier League and into the training ground, moving his family over. I think now you’re seeing the real Lucas. Some of the stuff he does, even in training, it’s just mind-boggling how good he is.”