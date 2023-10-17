West Ham United intend to open talks to sign an exciting player soon after meeting with his agents, and it is believed they're already frontrunners.

West Ham form and results

The Irons are in very good shape, having enjoyed an excellent month prior to this ongoing international break. David Moyes' side have won four out of their opening eight Premier League games so far, all while maintaining their excellent run in Europe where they have gone 17 games unbeaten since the Conference League last term. West Ham have collected some pretty good results recently, despite losses to both Man City and Liverpool, but they can arguably be forgiven considering the two sides could be contending for title glory by the end of 2023/2024.

Their 2-2 draw against high-flying Newcastle, stopping Eddie Howe's side dead in their tracks following the Magpies' pretty incredible run of games, perhaps highlights just how difficult West Ham can be to beat when playing at full potential. Moyes, speaking after West Ham's last game before internationals, praises his side for going toe-to-toe against a "top side" like Newcastle.

"I’m quite pleased with a lot of bits of the performance, especially in the first half when we got in front and we defended well when we needed to. But I think we played a top side and the level of some of the teams in the Premier League at the moment is really, really high and Newcastle are one of those teams," said Moyes after their match against the Magpies to West Ham's official website.

Moyes then went on to hail West Ham's last month, saying he was quite pleased with the outcome of their matches overall.

"I always knew in between the international breaks that we had four games which were Manchester City, Liverpool, Sheffield United and Newcastle, so it was always going to be hard to take too many points. In my head, I thought ‘if we can get four points from those games, that won’t be too bad’, but obviously I was hoping to get more. In between, we had a couple of cup wins as well, which helped, so I’m quite pleased with the way the last month has gone."

Who are West Ham linked with?

Off the field, technical director Tim Steidten and sporting director Mark Noble will be plotting ways to bolster Moyes' overall ranks while adding more strength to the West Ham side. Media rumours suggest they're after a central defender, with the likes of Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba and AC Milan's Malick Thiaw linked.

Luis Guilherme playing style Physically strong At ease when dribbling Technically gifted

However, a report from Premier League Brasil and journalist Guilherme Ramos has now claimed that they want to "open negotiations" for Palmerias starlet Luis Guilherme before the Under-17 World Cup in less than a month, It is believed the east Londoners and Chelsea in particular have an "upper hand" over competitors, making them frontrunners, with West Ham already meeting the player's agents. It's added that they're "new competitors" to sign the midfielder called by the report one of Brazil's most promising gems.