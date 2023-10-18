West Ham United make have contact to sign one player who's being followed closely by Real Madrid, and they're apparently even prepared to bid.

Who could West Ham sign in January?

The east Londoners enjoyed a very productive summer transfer window, spending £134 million on the signings of Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus. Ward-Prowse has gone to become a revelation in particular, scoring two goals and assisting three others already while earning serious praise for some of his performances.

The aforementioned quartet have helped to guide West Ham to seventh in the Premier League table, where they've won four of their opening eight league matches. Only Man City and Liverpool have beaten them so far, with David Moyes' side also enjoying a run of 17 games unbeaten in Europe.

Alas, it has been reported that West Ham could still strengthen in January. Moyes is apparently keen to sign a new centre-back amid growing doubts over the futures of both Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd, with Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba and AC Milan ace Malick Thiaw linked most recently. In-form Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy is also of interest to bolster Moyes' attacking options.

Danny Ings has played just 33 minutes under Moyes this season, with striker Michail Antonio starting all eight of West Ham's Premier League matches so far. However, if injury were to befall the Jamaica international, only Ings would come in as sufficient back up - potentially motivating their rumoured interest in a new forward.

Going back to the defensive area, Thiaw is a name reported to be of interest to West Ham. Last week, it was said that the Irons are plotting an offer for the Milan centre-back, with journalist Daniele Longo sharing his own Thiaw transfer update for Calciomercato.

The reporter writes that West Ham have already made contact with the agents of Thiaw over a potential deal, and are prepared to bid around £17 million to prise him away from Italy. It's said that Real Madrid are even "closely" following the Germany international, such is his potential. The 22-year-old, who stands at a colossal 6 foot 4, has started seven Serie A matches for the Rossoneri so far and has become a key player for Stefano Pioli.

Pioli, speaking to the media earlier this year (via sempremilan), heaped praise on the defender as one of his "leaders" - stating he has all the characteristics to become a "modern defender".

“Malick has always worked well, I’ve always recognised important qualities in him to be a modern defender. I always thought he would become a ‘starter’ at Milan. Against Torino I didn’t have to [start him], I thought he was in good condition and had the right characteristics.

“He is very young but he absolutely must continue like this. It’s easy to maintain balance and serenity when there are two things: unity of the group and the support of the club, of my leaders. These things have never been lacking.”