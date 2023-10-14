West Ham United could make a serious bid to sign one colossal 6 foot 4 defender for manager David Moyes, it has been claimed.

Who have West Ham signed in 2023?

The east Londoners spent around £134 million on new signings in the summer transfer window, according to Transfermarkt, with Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus coming in to seriously bolster Moyes' ranks. To balance the books, West Ham sold ex-star Declan Rice for a record-breaking £105 million fee, and the 24-year-old was later followed by Gianluca Scamacca, Nikola Vlasic and Arthur Masuaku.

As a result, the club's dealings off the field have resulted in a very good start to the new season, with West Ham winning four out of their opening eight Premier League games. Indeed, only potential title contenders Man City and Liverpool have managed to beat the Hammers this season, which is a testament to just how difficult of a side Moyes has set them up. Most recently, West Ham clinched a 2-2 draw against high-flying Newcastle, with their manager revealing he is pleased with their last month of good form.

"I’m quite pleased with a lot of bits of the performance, especially in the first half when we got in front and we defended well when we needed to. But I think we played a top side and the level of some of the teams in the Premier League at the moment is really, really high and Newcastle are one of those teams," said Moyes after their match against the Magpies to West Ham's official website.

"I always knew in between the international breaks that we had four games which were Manchester City, Liverpool, Sheffield United and Newcastle, so it was always going to be hard to take too many points. In my head, I thought ‘if we can get four points from those games, that won’t be too bad’, but obviously I was hoping to get more. In between, we had a couple of cup wins as well, which helped, so I’m quite pleased with the way the last month has gone."

West Ham transfer news - Malick Thiaw

The January transfer window is slowly approaching, and it could represent a chance for West Ham to strengthen further. It is rumoured that they're actively trying to replace defender Nayef Aguerd, with Burkina Faso international and Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba among the names linked with a move to the London Stadium.

Now, according to journalist Manuele Baiocchini, speaking to Sky Sport 24 (via Milan News), it is believed that West Ham could make a "concrete" bid to sign AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw. The 6 foot 4 colossus has started seven Serie A matches for Milan so far this season, standing out as a very important defender for them.

This has apparently attracted interest from east London, and sharing the latest Thiaw transfer update, Baiocchini claims an offer may well come from West Ham.

Malick Thiaw's style of play Likes to play short passes Clears the ball out of defence often

"Malick Thiaw has offers from abroad," said the reporter.

"The most concrete one could come from West Ham. For Milan it would be a huge capital gain."