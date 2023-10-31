West Ham United manager David Moyes is in real danger of "finally facing" the sack as news comes out of the club from some insiders.

West Ham form this season

The Hammers have endured a pretty disastrous last 10 days in all competitions. Premier League losses to both Aston Villa and Everton were topped off by the end of West Ham's record-breaking unbeaten streak in Europe. Their 2-1 loss to Olympiacos last week meant they couldn't maintain what was a very impressive 17-game run without losing, across campaigns in both the Conference and Europa League.

Moyes made a host of changes in Greece which cost them dearly, with the Scotsman appearing to rest a few key men for Everton. However, the changes proved irrelevant, as West Ham succumbed to a 1-0 loss at the London Stadium regardless. Speaking after their bitter defeat to Sean Dyche's side, where they were also booed off by home supporters, Moyes rued West Ham's missed chances to score.

"There was very, very little in the game," said Moyes on West Ham's loss to Everton.

"The one chance which came, they scored it. We missed two or three opportunities to score and you don't get loads. We didn't finish them off. We've scored in every other game this season but today we couldn't get through. That's what you always get with Sean Dyche's teams, they defend well and make it difficult for you to get through."

Moyes facing West Ham sack danger

Despite a promising start to the season at first, with summer signing James Ward-Prowse praised for his West Ham form and Jarrod Bowen handed a new contract for his performances, it appears they're starting to tail off somewhat. Moyes just about steered the club away from relegation last season, but did finish 2022/2023 with a Conference League title - their first major trophy since 1980.

West Ham may need to consider life beyond the Scotsman, especially considering his contract expires just next year. Sharing news from club insiders, Claret & Hugh now claim Moyes could be sacked by West Ham if results don't improve soon. Indeed, they state that the tactician could be "finally facing" the exit door if his side suffer bad results against both Arsenal and Brentford in their upcoming games.

Insiders at the club have signalled that Moyes' departure is a very real possibility if things don't turn around and quickly, with one source quoted as saying this to C&H:

“People can now see why we are waiting on offering him a new deal. That was so very poor against Everton. Why field the reserves in Greece if we play like that.”

Journalist Daniel Storey, writing for inews, also had some criticism for Moyes and the club as a whole after their latest defeat.

"Watching West Ham has been an experience over the last 12 months: the European endeavour, Bowen’s directness, Declan Rice’s marauding captaincy by example, Paqueta’s invention. They have stepped grossly in the wrong direction over the last few weeks, a football team with an unambitious plan that still regularly fails to pull it off. Too often they are left holding out for individual magic, either from Bowen in open play or Ward-Prowse over the dead ball."