One "handful" West Ham player is said to have now "lost the trust" of manager David Moyes, and it's believed he's "surplus to requirements".

Who will leave West Ham?

The east Londoners face a very real prospect of losing many players over the next year. A host of West Ham squad members are now fast approaching the final months of their London Stadium contracts, including the likes of Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals, Ben Johnson, Vladimir Coufal, Michail Antonio, Conor Coventry, Aaron Cresswell, Lukasz Fabianski and veteran defender Angelo Ogbonna (Transfermarkt).

While Coufal, Antonio and Soucek's deals contain options to extend by a further year, it is believed the latter could actually be sold in January if talks over fresh terms don't reach a positive outcome (Football Insider). The Czech Republic international, who remains a key player for Moyes, could well depart alongside the likes of Fornals, Johnson and Coventry; with the trio's 2024 exits reportedly set in stone already.

The likes of Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma, who are rumoured to be attracting major interest from Saudi clubs in the Middle East, could also depart in January if West Ham opt to entertain such approaches. Fringe members of the Hammers squad, like 2022 summer signing Maxwel Cornet, face uncertain futures at the Premier League club as well.

There have been little in the way of reports on the Ivorian, who has played just a solitary minute of top flight action for West Ham this season, Cornet's only start this term has come in the EFL Cup, with a report from club insider Claret & Hugh now giving some clarity on his future.

The former Burnley star, who actually finished 2021/2022 as the Clarets' top Premier League goalscorer, hasn't been able to replicate that form at West Ham since signing last year. C&H, sharing a Cornet transfer update, now claim that the winger has "lost the trust" of Moyes, and as a result, is "surplus to requirements" at Rush Green.

They make this statement at the very bottom of an article concerning links to Turkey international winger Kerem Akturkoglu, where the insider suggests that West Ham could reinforce their left-flank given the uncertainty surrounding Said Benrahma and lack of faith in Cornet.

The 27-year-old has been a disappointing signing for Moyes, despite some praise as a "handful" by pundits in the media. One former Arsenal striker even once said his pace and directness could be a real asset.

Maxwel Cornet strengths Long shots Aerial duels Tackling

“West Ham are struggling to get in behind teams and score goals. Cornet is quick and direct. He could help them get behind," said Sky pundit Kevin Campbell to Football Insider last year.

“[Said] Benrahma is a dribbler whereas Cornet is a runner. He gets in behind and stretches teams. I think that is essential for West Ham at the moment. Cornet will not be starting this weekend but he is a handful off the bench. I’m sure David Moyes will be keen to get him involved as soon as possible.”