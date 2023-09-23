Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards has heaped praise on a West Ham United star who has been proving "everyone" wrong lately.

What is the latest West Ham news?

David Moyes and his Hammers side travel to Anfield on Sunday with a lot of optimism; having started this new Premier League season with real aplomb.

Indeed, the east Londoners have tasted victory in three out of their opening five top flight matches; clinching impressive wins over high-flying Brighton, big-spenders Chelsea and league newcomers Luton Town.

It took European champions Man City to end West Ham's early-season unbeaten streak last weekend, as goals from Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland cancelled out James Ward-Prowse's opener at the London Stadium.

Moyes' men also opened their Europa League account with a 3-1 win over Serbian super league side Backa Topola in midweek, sealing the three points despite an early second-half scare.

There couldn't be any better time to take on Liverpool in Merseyside, but West Ham may tread with caution, as Jurgen Klopp's Reds are in a similar run of form.

West Ham player ratings 2023/2024

There have been a few standout performers for West Ham so far this term; namely the likes of Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Michail Antonio among others.

However, one player to have thoroughly impressed former Man City defender and popular Sky pundit Richards is none other than Ward-Prowse.

The former Southampton star, who made the move to West Ham from St. Mary's Stadium in mid-August, has got off to an absolute flyer in Claret and Blue.

Indeed, the 28-year-old was very unlucky to miss out on a place in England's squad during the most recent international break, with former Spurs defender Michael Dawson suggesting it was an unfair decision.

Ward-Prowse has bagged two goals and a further three assists in just four league games so far; standing out as their best-performing player per 90 according to WhoScored.

The Englishman also racked up another two assists in midweek against Topola; curling in whipped deliveries from corners for both Mohammed Kudus and Tomas Soucek to head home.

Now, Richards has told The Rest is Football Podcast that he has been vindicated in his long-time praise of the Ward-Prowse.

“I’ve banged on about Ward-Prowse now for so long and nobody was taking me seriously," said the Sky pundit, as transcribed by TBR.

"I was literally saying, he’s in a struggling team that don’t have a style of play and once he goes somewhere where he can express himself more, he’s got more than just taking free-kicks. He’s a comfortable footballer.

“When he’s played for England he’s not really took his chance so everyone sort of questions is he good enough for the highest level. But he is. He’s an amazing player. And he works hard, he can sit deep, also play further forward. I just love him. He’s been my signing of the season so far.”

How good is James Ward-Prowse?

This isn't the only high praise Ward-Prowse has received, with former Southampton manager Nathan Jones saying this last season:

"He’s been absolutely world-class for me. The way he reacted and the performances you’re seeing now, it’s really motivated and driven.”

“He’s vital, I like to get to know my captains and have a real relationship with them, a real personal relationship so they understand decisions we make."