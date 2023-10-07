West Ham United manager David Moyes has suggested that one "very important" player could miss the Newcastle United game on Sunday.

West Ham vs Newcastle preview

Both sides come into the contest in very good form, with West Ham winning four out of their opening seven Premier League games. Picking up all three points against Chelsea, Brighton, Sheffield United and Luton Town, only Man City and Liverpool have managed to beat Moyes' side so far this season. The Irons are also enjoying a brilliant start to their Europa League campaign, clinching two wins from two after beating Bundesliga side SC Freiburg and Serbia's Backa Topola in the group stages.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have just experienced one of their most exciting fortnights in recent memory. The Magpies knocked City out of the EFL Cup last week after they put newly-promoted Sheffield United to the sword with a seismic 8-0 win at Bramall Lane. Eddie Howe's side are unbeaten since the start of September, most recently Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain 4-1 in the Champions League.

The mood around both east London and St. James' Park is one of real positivity, and it will be very interesting to see if West Ham have enough to overcome a Newcastle side on top of the world right now.

West Ham vs Newcastle team news

A big positive for West Ham is that Newcastle could be without an array of key players for their trip to the London Stadium. Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon and Sven Botman are all unable to feature. Joelinton and Callum Wilson are also doubts for Newcastle.

On the Hammers, defender Aaron Cresswell is sidelined and Ben Johnson has picked up a little injury too, with striker Michail Antonio also missing their clash against Freiburg. Sharing an update on the Jamaica international, Moyes has suggested Antonio could be absent from their face-off with Newcastle tomorrow, but doesn't rule out his inclusion either.

“I will need to see if Michail is available. He’s not trained yet," said Moyes.

"He has done some running with the medical team, so over the next couple of days we will see if he is able to play.”

The forward has played excellently in parts this season, scoring two goals and grabbing an assist over West Ham's opening league games. Called a "very important" player by Thilo Kehrer earlier this year, former Irons striker Frank McAvennie also praised Antonio for his contribution.

Michail Antonio's style of play Likes to do flick-ons Gets fouled often Likes to dribble Indirect set-piece threat

"If Antonio wasn’t back to his old self, we wouldn’t be the team that we are now," said McAvennie.

"Because the way we play, you need somebody up front working hard, and that’s what Antonio does. Danny Ings can’t do that, so if Antonio doesn’t do that we’re in trouble, because he’s doing that and it’s part of the team and it’s working because of the way he runs and fights up front."

The 33-year-old could be a crucial player for Moyes over the coming season, as West Ham didn't sign a new striker in the summer window.