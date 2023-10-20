West Ham United and manager David Moyes are "braced to lose" one player who's been called a "superstar" in January, according to reports.

Who could leave West Ham?

A plethora of Hammers squad members are currently out of contract at the end of this season, a long list which includes Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals, Ben Johnson, Vladimir Coufal, Michail Antonio, Conor Coventry, Aaron Cresswell, Lukasz Fabianski and veteran defender Angelo Ogbonna. While the likes of Coufal, Antonio and Soucek have options to extend by one-year, it is believed talks with the latter have stalled over this last year, with Football Insider reporting the Czech Republic ace could well be sold in January as a result.

According to club insider Claret & Hugh recently, Fornals, Johnson and Coventry appear set to leave upon the end of their current deals in 2024. While West Ham did manage to tie down star winger Jarrod Bowen with a new deal till 2030, it appears that a mass London Stadium exodus could well occur next year. Indeed, there is also some doubt surrounding the futures of defensive duo Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma.

The former, who was reportedly targeted by Man City not so long ago, is attracting "big-money interest" from the Middle East as clubs from Saudi Arabia take interest. That is according to Football Insider, who shared the latest Aguerd transfer update this week. The outlet and journalist Pete O'Rourke say that Moyes and co are "braced to lose" the Morocco international. They're apparently prepared for offers to sign Aguerd, and his teammate Zouma, as Saudi clubs linger.

It's added that, if Moyes were to lose either of the pair, that the Scotsman would be "desperate" to sign a replacement. One of the candidates could be Man United defender Harry Maguire, who West Ham are reportedly in pole position to sign if the Englishman does decide to leave Old Trafford mid-season (Football Insider).

Aguerd, called an international "superstar" by Moroccan journalist Mohamed A Salad, has also been called one of Europe's best defenders by former teammate Achraf Sidki.

"West Ham have signed one of the best defenders in Europe. I’m so proud that one of my former teammates will be playing in the Premier League. I’m surprised he didn’t move to England sooner. When we were younger we both had big dreams of becoming professional footballers. Nayef has done well and I’m confident he will be a great signing for West Ham.

“There were so many times he saved the team when we played together. That’s when I realised he was very good. I remember one occasion we played against a team called Tetouan.

“We needed to win and it was probably Nayef’s best game for the club. He was man of the match and after the game, I told him, ‘One day you will make it to the Premier League. You don’t know how good you are’."