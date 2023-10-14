West Ham United manager David Moyes has been "actively trying to replace" one player behind the scenes, according to a club insider.

West Ham form this season

Victories over Chelsea, Brighton, Sheffield United and Luton Town have resulted in the Hammers winning half of their Premier League games so far, with only Man City and Liverpool managing to beat Moyes' solid side. West Ham, most recently, snatched a 2-2 draw at home to high-flying Newcastle as well, putting them in good stead for the international break as they lie seventh in the table.

There have been a fair few standout performers from their opening run of fixtures, perhaps most notably the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta. Pundit Frank McAvennie, speaking to West Ham Zone recently, heaped praise on the aforementioned who've become key for Moyes over an impressive start.

“Bowen is good isn’t he? I like Bowen. If Antonio wasn’t back to his old self, we wouldn’t be the team that we are now," said McAvennie.

"Because the way we play, you need somebody up front working hard, and that’s what Antonio does. Danny Ings can’t do that, so if Antonio doesn’t do that we’re in trouble, because he’s doing that and it’s part of the team and it’s working because of the way he runs and fights up front. I’ve got to be honest I’m getting more and more attached to Paqueta. Some of his touches are just ‘Wow.’ He’s incredible. I’m impressed with him."

In Europe, West Ham are also unbeaten in 17 straight matches, having won the Europa Conference League last season. Speaking after a recent 2-1 win away to Bundesliga side SC Freiburg, Moyes hailed West Ham's run abroad which fills him with so much pride.

"17 matches unbeaten in Europe fills me with so much pride," Moyes said to the press (via ESPN).

"I got told about the record yesterday and I was quite thrilled to even be level with the two managers who were in question, Don Revie and Bill Nicholson, and I have to say I was delighted with getting the win."

West Ham transfer news - Nayef Aguerd

One of West Ham's other mainstays is Morocco international defender Nayef Aguerd, who's started seven league games while chipping in with a goal. The 27-year-old, who signed from Rennes on a five-year contract last summer, became a key player for them at the back end of last season.

However, according to club insider Claret & Hugh, it appears Irons boss Moyes doesn't quite find him suitable anymore. Indeed, in a small line, they state that the Scotsman has been "actively trying to replace" Aguerd amid their links to Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba.

Nayef Aguerd's style of play Likes to play long-balls Plays the ball off the ground often Clears the ball out of defence

The fact Tapsoba is a left-sided centre-back may be of some interest to West Ham, according to C&H, and until recently they were trying to sign Man United defender Harry Maguire over the summer transfer window. This is all despite Moyes previously praising Aguerd's "stylish" play last season (The Evening Standard).