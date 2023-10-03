There has been a suggestion that the door could open for West Ham United to sign a "special" forward for manager David Moyes in January.

Latest West Ham news

After consecutive 3-1 Premier League losses at the hands of both Man City and Liverpool, the Hammers are back to winning ways after their 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at the London Stadium last Saturday. Goals from star winger Jarrod Bowen and midfielder Tomas Soucek handed them all three points against Paul Heckingbottom's newly-promoted strugglers, coming after their 1-0 EFL Cup victory over Lincoln City last week.

"It was a good win. I’m really pleased," said Moyes after their victory over the Blades.

"It was a day when some people were expecting an easy game, but as a manager I’ve never found an easy game, that’s for sure. I think if anybody looks at the result they’ll say it was a great result for West Ham, whether it was 2-0 or more. If you look at the results in the Premier League today, there are no guarantees. It’s a strange league and we did a really good job to get a good victory."

Moyes' side are now gearing up for their next Europa League group stage encounter on Thursday, where they will go head-to-head with Bundesliga side SC Freiburg in Germany. Thereafter, the east Londoners face their last league game before the international break against Newcastle United this Sunday.

Latest West Ham transfer news

Off the field, Moyes, West Ham sporting director Mark Noble and transfer chief Tim Steidten are reportedly planning moves ahead of the January window. The Irons sealed deals for James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus in the summer, but failed to add another striker to their ranks.

They've been tipped by various reports in the media to rectify that this winter, as the likes of PSG striker Hugo Ektike are linked with a move to West Ham. Meanwhile, it is also believed that Moyes' side could make a move for another PSG winger in Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman is apparently being targeted by the likes of Arsenal, Spurs and West Ham, with journalist Paul Brown suggesting that the door may well open for them to sign Dembele as soon as January. Speaking to GiveMeSport, the reporter said:

"That might open the door to a team like West Ham in January or in the summer, we'll see. I do think West Ham are still quite ambitious in the transfer market. Everyone knew they had the money from the Declan Rice deal to spend. They're not a club that makes a huge amount of money so they do have to be careful when it comes to FFP, but I do think you'll see West Ham continue to try and be aggressive and ambitious in the transfer market over the next couple of windows."

The former Borussia Dortmund star has struggled since signing for PSG, but Barcelona boss Xavi is a firm admirer of the player; calling him "special" and "different".